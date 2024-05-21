Superb Woman: Nakoya Moss

Nakoya Moss is director of marketing and communications for Educate Texas, where she is responsible for developing and implementing strategic marketing and communications plans. Nakoya has spent a decade in marketing and communications across a broad range of industries including news media, health care, nonprofits, and K-12 and higher education administration. Prior to joining Communities Foundation of Texas, she was the marketing and communications manager for the city of Dallas. She holds bachelor’s degrees in international studies and international business from the University of Missouri–Columbia and a master’s in emerging media and communications from UT at Dallas. Nakoya is a member of the DFW chapter of the American Marketing Association, Leadership Women and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. She served on the board of the Urban League of Greater Dallas Young Professionals.
