Superb Woman: Shanay Wise

Shanay Wise is a proud graduate of Paul Quinn College with a degree in liberal arts, fundraising, and philanthropy. She credits the HBCU with enhancing her catering business and giving her “the knowledge to launch another company.” Hailing from Killeen, TX, she went to Killeen High School. A Community Advocate at The Wise Advocacy Project, she is the Owner/CEO of Catering Done Wisely. Shanay was recently honored by the Iota Phi Lambda Sorority at Psi Chapter’s 50th Anniversary Business Month Education & Scholarship Awards Luncheon. She received the Dorothea N. Hornbuckle Business Entrepreneur Award. A consummate professional, Shanay is prepared, organized, and committed to providing the best to her customers.
