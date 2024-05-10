Superb Woman: Kymberlaine Banks

Kymberlaine Banks

Kymberlaine Banks is the senior business engagement officer for Communities Foundation of Texas. Kymberlaine graduated from Leadership Garland Class 41 and is chair of the City of Garland Community Multicultural Commission. She’s a member of the Grace Presbytery, PC(USA) social justice task force, a board member at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, a T.A.C.A. grant panelist, and a community volunteer with Garland Overnight Warming Station (GLOWS) and Austin Street Center. She is also a founding partner at Diversity Crew, an equity, inclusion and belonging consultancy. She studied marketing at Washington University in St. Louis, Fostering Inclusion and Diversity at Yale School of Managementand she received a Digital Branding and Communications Certificate from Southern Methodist University.