News

South Dallas Club welcomes Rep. Maxine Waters to 60th Trailblazer Event

Published

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

Xyler Myles
Xyler Myles
South Oak Cliff High Schoo
Xavier Wright
Xavier Wright
Lakeview Centennial High School
William Anoka
William Anoka
Grand Prairie High School
US Rep. Jasmine Crockett
US Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Sojourner Truth Award
Skylar Phifer
Skylar Phifer
South Oak Cliff High School
Rep. Carl Sherman
Rep. Carl Sherman
Ombudsman Award

The year was 1964, Lyndon Baines Johnson was President of the United States, and the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (SDBPWC) was already 10 years strong; serving citizens in the southern sector of Dallas.

As club history records, charter member V. Alyce Foster and her committee of four, “carried the idea of a Trailblazer Awards Luncheon to the club.”

Their expressed purpose for the event was to “focus attention on those Blacks who had achieved in a given field,” positions not previously held by Blacks.

Reginald Turner
Reginald Turner
Naaman Forest High School
Regina Caldwell
Regina Caldwell
Professional Woman Award
Ray C. Gulley, III
Ray C. Gulley, III
Rowlett High School
Quincy Roberts
Quincy Roberts
Trailblazer
Pastor Virzola Law
Pastor Virzola Law
Trailblazer
Miles Johnson
Miles Johnson
Barack Obama ML High School

With club approval, “the first Trailblazer Awards Luncheon was held March 30, 1964 at the Holiday Inn Central in Dallas.”

Now, 60 years later, African Americans blazing trails for the very first time are still being identified. On April 27 at 12 noon, President Lavern J. Holy- field, DDS and her 75-member club of business and professional women will host their 60th V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

The Honorable Maxine Waters, (D-CA) will present the keynote address. Frost Bank and Parrish Restaurants, Ltd. are corporate sponsors of the event.

Michael Akinnibosun
Michael Akinnibosun
Cedar Hill Collegiate High School
Jourdan Jones
Jourdan Jones
Faith Family Academy
Isaiah Gardner
Isaiah Gardner
Skyline High School
Ella Goode Johnson
Ella Goode Johnson
Woman of the Year
Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford Waters
Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford Waters Trailblazer
Dr. Joseph Seabrooks
Dr. Joseph Seabrooks
Man of the Year

Luncheon Chair Gwendolyn E. Hunt, Esq. and her committee are busy preparing for an elite slate of honorees that will be recognized during the Club’s annual signature event.

Honorees include the recipient of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. highest award, The Sojourner Truth Award; three Trailblazer awardees; Woman of the Year; Man of the Year; the Mabel Meshach White Businesswoman; Meritorious Service awardee; Volunteer Service awardee; Professional Woman awardee; Ombudsman awardee; and a dynamic Youth Achiever.

Carol Blakes
Carol Blakes
Volunteer Service Award
Captain Harry Hoskins
Captain Harry Hoskins
Meritorious Service Award
Barbara Washington
Mabel Meshach White Businesswoman
Ava Horton
James Martin High School
Abiba Moneriffe
Abiba Moneriffe
DeSoto High School
Dr. Joseph Seabrooks
Dr. Joseph Seabrooks
Man of the Year

In addition to outstanding individuals in Greater Dallas, SDBPWC will award 12 worthy high school seniors with scholarships, and the ever-popular silent auction will be available in the foyer of the ballroom.

Channel 8 News Anchor Cleo Greene will serve as guest MC and entertainment will be presented by “The Inspirational Band.”

For tickets to the luncheon, visit the SDBPWC website at southdallasbpwc.org and select the Donate button, or email the organization at southdallas1954@yahoo.com.

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
