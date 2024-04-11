South Dallas Club welcomes Rep. Maxine Waters to 60th Trailblazer Event

By Gwendolyn H. Daniels

Xyler Myles

South Oak Cliff High Schoo Xavier Wright

Lakeview Centennial High School William Anoka

Grand Prairie High School US Rep. Jasmine Crockett

Sojourner Truth Award Skylar Phifer

South Oak Cliff High School Rep. Carl Sherman

Ombudsman Award

The year was 1964, Lyndon Baines Johnson was President of the United States, and the South Dallas Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc. (SDBPWC) was already 10 years strong; serving citizens in the southern sector of Dallas.

As club history records, charter member V. Alyce Foster and her committee of four, “carried the idea of a Trailblazer Awards Luncheon to the club.”

Their expressed purpose for the event was to “focus attention on those Blacks who had achieved in a given field,” positions not previously held by Blacks.

Reginald Turner

Naaman Forest High School Regina Caldwell

Professional Woman Award Ray C. Gulley, III

Rowlett High School Quincy Roberts

Trailblazer Pastor Virzola Law

Trailblazer Miles Johnson

Barack Obama ML High School

With club approval, “the first Trailblazer Awards Luncheon was held March 30, 1964 at the Holiday Inn Central in Dallas.”

Now, 60 years later, African Americans blazing trails for the very first time are still being identified. On April 27 at 12 noon, President Lavern J. Holy- field, DDS and her 75-member club of business and professional women will host their 60th V. Alyce Foster Trailblazer Awards Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway in Dallas.

The Honorable Maxine Waters, (D-CA) will present the keynote address. Frost Bank and Parrish Restaurants, Ltd. are corporate sponsors of the event.

Michael Akinnibosun

Cedar Hill Collegiate High School Jourdan Jones

Faith Family Academy Isaiah Gardner

Skyline High School Ella Goode Johnson

Woman of the Year Dr. Terri O’Neal Ford Waters Trailblazer Dr. Joseph Seabrooks

Man of the Year

Luncheon Chair Gwendolyn E. Hunt, Esq. and her committee are busy preparing for an elite slate of honorees that will be recognized during the Club’s annual signature event.

Honorees include the recipient of the National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Clubs, Inc. highest award, The Sojourner Truth Award; three Trailblazer awardees; Woman of the Year; Man of the Year; the Mabel Meshach White Businesswoman; Meritorious Service awardee; Volunteer Service awardee; Professional Woman awardee; Ombudsman awardee; and a dynamic Youth Achiever.

Carol Blakes

Volunteer Service Award Captain Harry Hoskins

Meritorious Service Award Barbara Washington

Mabel Meshach White Businesswoman Ava Horton

James Martin High School Abiba Moneriffe

DeSoto High School Dr. Joseph Seabrooks

Man of the Year

In addition to outstanding individuals in Greater Dallas, SDBPWC will award 12 worthy high school seniors with scholarships, and the ever-popular silent auction will be available in the foyer of the ballroom.

Channel 8 News Anchor Cleo Greene will serve as guest MC and entertainment will be presented by “The Inspirational Band.”

For tickets to the luncheon, visit the SDBPWC website at southdallasbpwc.org and select the Donate button, or email the organization at southdallas1954@yahoo.com.