Spotlight Story

Black Business: Essence Dance Arts Academy

Published

Essence Dance Arts Academy

At the Essence Dance Academy they truly value the blend of solid technique and sincere expressiveness in the classic art form of dance. They offer an opportunity for children and adults to embrace technique in the art of dancing. The aim for Essence Dance Academy pupils is to be strongly encouraged to embrace the aesthetic qualities of dance so that they will be transformed into passionate, strong & knowledgeable dancers. You can visit the website to see the programs offered.

https://www.essencedanceacademy.com/ 324 E Belt Line Rd Suite #800, DeSoto, (469) 337-7413 email: info@essencedancecompany.com

Texas Metro News

