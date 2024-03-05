Susan L. Taylor Champions Mental Health Awareness In NewsOne’s Landmark Series On Black Child Suicide Crisis

By goddesscouturenews

In an era where the dialogue around mental health is becoming increasingly prevalent, NewsOne.com, under the digital umbrella of iONE Digital, introduces a compelling and much-needed multimedia series titled “An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide”. Spearheaded by renowned figures such as asha bandele and Susan L. Taylor, this seven-part exploration delves into the harrowing realities facing Black children in America, shedding light on an issue that remains both under-reported and inadequately addressed.

A Clarion Call for Awareness and Action

The series aims to unravel the complex web of factors contributing to the heightened risk of suicide among Black children, attributing it to the insidious effects of systemic racism and its resultant psychological impacts.

Through a blend of insightful articles, expert interviews, and real-life accounts, “An American Crisis” seeks not only to inform but also to equip communities with the necessary resources to support vulnerable individuals.

Voices of Advocacy and Empathy

In an exclusive interview, Susan L. Taylor, the revered Editor-in-Chief Emerita of ESSENCE and the visionary behind the National CARES Mentoring Movement, lends her voice to the series, emphasizing the societal misconceptions that cast Black children as aggressors rather than acknowledging them as victims of deep-rooted societal harms.

asha bandele, NewsOne Senior Editor and an acclaimed author, articulates the series’ mission as a disruption of the pervasive narrative that devalues Black lives, advocating for a concerted effort to envelop Black children in unwavering love and support.

The Scope of the Crisis

The series will address the nuanced ways in which this crisis impacts various demographics within the Black community, including boys, girls, loss survivors, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, offering a holistic view of the challenges and potential interventions.

Dionne Monsanto, who tragically lost her daughter to suicide, and Dr. Obari Cartman, a leading psychologist, are among the contributors, bringing personal insights and professional expertise to the forefront of the conversation.A Commitment to Change

Kirsten West Savali, iONE Digital’s Vice President of Content, underscores the urgency of addressing the mental health struggles of Black children, magnified by systemic injustices and often overshadowed by broader social movements.

The series is a testament to Urban One’s dedication, led by Founder & Chairwoman Cathy Hughes, to confront uncomfortable truths and foster an environment where Black children feel valued, understood, and supported.

A Call to the Community

“An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide” is not just a series; it’s a mobilization of community, resources, and awareness aimed at eradicating the plague of suicide from Black communities. It calls on each of us to play a role in safeguarding the well-being of our youngest members.

For those seeking to delve deeper or contribute to the discourse, interviews with Susan L. Taylor and asha bandele are encouraged, offering an opportunity to amplify this crucial message.

In unveiling “An American Crisis: Black Child Suicide,” NewsOne.com and its distinguished contributors are not merely highlighting a problem; they are forging a path towards healing and hope. This series stands as a beacon for those navigating the darkness of mental health struggles, offering light through knowledge, empathy, and collective action. As the series unfolds, it promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing fight against the silent epidemic of suicide among Black children, urging us all to take a stand for life, love, and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.

