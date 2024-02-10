MONA MITCHELL

In Monroe, La Dr. Mona Mitchell, a beloved Pastor and Strong Woman of God, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2024, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Born on July 9, 1947, Mona was an inspiration to all who knew her, leaving behind a legacy of love and faith.

Mona’s journey as a pastor began when she earned her Doctorate in Theology. Pastor and Overseer of Household of Faith Full Gospel COGIC United in Monroe, Louisiana. With her unwavering devotion to God and her community, she became a beacon of light for those in need. Her profound knowledge and compassion touched the lives of countless individuals.

Known for her fiery spirit and determination, Mona was a force to be reckoned with. Fondly referred to as a “firecracker,” she fearlessly stood up for what she believed in and dedicated herself wholeheartedly to serving others. Her sermons were filled with passion and inspiration that resonated deeply with her congregation.

Beyond her pastoral work, Mona was also a loving mother and foster parent. She spread warmth and love not only within the church but also within her own family. Her children and foster children were blessed by her nurturing nature, guidance, and unconditional love.

In addition to being a devoted pastor and mother figure, Mona was deeply involved in various community outreach programs. She tirelessly worked to improve the lives of those less fortunate, offering help to anyone in need. Through her boundless generosity and selflessness, she touched the hearts of many.

Her impact extended far beyond the walls of Household of Faith Full Gospel COGIC United as she dedicated herself to fostering unity among the different communities of Monroe. Her vision for equality inspired others to come together as one, breaking down barriers and promoting harmony.

Mona’s life will continue to inspire us all as we remember the way she shared God’s word with fervor and intensity. Her presence brought comfort and solace to those facing hardships, and her infectious passion ignited a fire within the hearts of others.

A visitation will be held in honor of Mona Mitchell on February 10, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Mt Zion Baptist Church located at 211 Mount Zion Street, Monroe, LA 71201. This will be followed by a Funeral Service starting at 10:00 AM at the same location.

Mona Mitchell’s unwavering faith, love for her community, and dedication to serving others will always be remembered. As we celebrate her life and bid farewell to a remarkable woman, let us carry forward her legacy by embodying the same passion and devotion that she displayed throughout her remarkable journey. May she rest in eternal peace as her spirit guides us all.

