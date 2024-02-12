Superb Woman: Pamela Simon

Pamela Simon is living her best life as a retiree. Hailing from Lufkin, TX., she attended Wilmer-Hutchins High School. Spiritually grounded and always greeting folks with a smile, Pamela encourages everyone to stay focused. She is full of life, stylish and faith, and family-focused. Pamela is smart, beautiful, and loving — that’s why people like having her around! She’s health conscious and also knows and shares the importance of voting. A cause she champions is breast cancer awareness and prevention. And yes, she is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys!
ADVERTISEMENT
Search
Read The Current Issue
Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT
You May Also Like
Superb Woman
Janelle Taylor is a realtor, education advocate, nonprofit leader, Bible speaker and CEO of Janellle Taylor Homes. A licensed real estate agent at Tanika Donnell...
Superb Woman
The founder and CEO of SEB Ministries and Enterprises, Dr. Shay Bills was born and raised in Paris, Texas. This wife and mother is...
Superb Woman
Emelda Martin believes in her faith, family, and service. An independent food & beverages professional, Emelda Martin is a wife, mother, and grandmother who has...
Superb Woman
Roberta Reed Brown is enjoying life as a wife, retiree, mom, and grandmother. She recently celebrated 50 years as a member of Delta Sigma Theta...