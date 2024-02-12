Superb Woman: Pamela Simon

Pamela Simon

Pamela Simon is living her best life as a retiree. Hailing from Lufkin, TX., she attended Wilmer-Hutchins High School. Spiritually grounded and always greeting folks with a smile, Pamela encourages everyone to stay focused. She is full of life, stylish and faith, and family-focused. Pamela is smart, beautiful, and loving — that’s why people like having her around! She’s health conscious and also knows and shares the importance of voting. A cause she champions is breast cancer awareness and prevention. And yes, she is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys!