Superb Woman: Janelle Taylor

Janelle Taylor is a realtor, education advocate, nonprofit leader, Bible speaker and CEO of Janellle Taylor Homes. A licensed real estate agent at Tanika Donnell Realty – Affordable & Luxury Home Experts, Janelle received her Bachelor of Applied Science from the University of North Texas at Dallas, studied at Texas A&M University -Central Texas, and pursued a Master of Education from Prairie View A&M University. Hailing from Los Angeles, CA., Janelle’s professional demeanor, knowledge of the industry and commitment to serving her clients make her a joy to work with. Check her out at www.janelletaylorhomes.com. You’ll be glad you did!
