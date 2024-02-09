Shera Jevotia Shaw

Shera Jevotia Shaw, known tenderly to her loved ones as Bobo, was called to her eternal home on January 27, 2024, at the age of 70 in Dallas, Texas. Born on July 28, 1953, in Dallas, Texas, Shera led a life marked by her love for God, profound humility, deep-seated gratitude, and an abiding respect and love for family.

She was born to Frank Shaw Sr. and Shirley L. Dedmon. Both of her parents, as well as two brothers Terry R. Shaw and Maurice G. Shaw preceded her in her heavenly transition.

She leaves to cherish her, siblings Frank Shaw Jr. (Cynthia), Theresa Shaw, and Yvetta Shaw, god-sisters, Rosie Harry, Cynthia Edwards, Carolyn Scott, Patsy Garner, treasured friends Loretta Sheppard and Ursula Goldstein, her goddaughters Bridgette and Valerie Sheppard and Trenna Cox. Also, she leaves her many nieces and nephews as well as a host of special cousins and friends to carry with them the imprint of her gentle teachings of kindness and importance of family. She will be missed.

A proud alumnus of North Dallas High School and the University of Houston, Shera’s life was one of service, witnessed through her 36-year tenure at General Motors, where she worked until her retirement. The diligence and integrity with which she approached her career was a testament to her character.

Shera’s commitment to her faith was the cornerstone of her existence. As a dedicated member of Evangelist Temple C.O.G.I.C, her life was a reflection of her beliefs, and she nurtured the spirits of all those around her through her many roles within the church.

In moments of quiet solitude, Shera found joy in reading, traveling, shopping, and embracing the bonds of family. Her service to her church and community was a silent sermon of her reverence for the divine grace that weaves through our lives.

Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas, has been entrusted with the sacred duty of arranging Shera’s farewell. To honor Shera’s memory, two services will be held. The wake service will be held February 8, 2024, at Evangelist Temple COGIC in Dallas, Texas, 6:00 -8:00PM CST. This service will provide an opportunity for friends and loved ones to come together in prayerful remembrance of Shera’s remarkable life.

The Home Going service will be held on February 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Dayspring Family Church in Irving, Texas.

In remembrance of Shera Jevotia Shaw, her life stands as a beacon of the divine virtues she so dearly held—humility, gratitude, and respect for all of creation. Her gentle spirit will forever be a guiding light to those who were blessed to feel the warmth of her presence.

