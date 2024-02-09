Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Obits

Shera Jevotia Shaw

Published

Shera Jevotia Shaw
Shera Jevotia Shaw

Shera Jevotia Shaw, known tenderly to her loved ones as Bobo, was called to her eternal home on January 27, 2024, at the age of 70 in Dallas, Texas. Born on July 28, 1953, in Dallas, Texas, Shera led a life marked by her love for God, profound humility, deep-seated gratitude, and an abiding respect and love for family.

She was born to Frank Shaw Sr. and Shirley L. Dedmon. Both of her parents, as well as two brothers Terry R. Shaw and Maurice G. Shaw preceded her in her heavenly transition.

She leaves to cherish her, siblings Frank Shaw Jr. (Cynthia), Theresa Shaw, and Yvetta Shaw, god-sisters, Rosie Harry, Cynthia Edwards, Carolyn Scott, Patsy Garner, treasured friends Loretta Sheppard and Ursula Goldstein, her goddaughters Bridgette and Valerie Sheppard and Trenna Cox. Also, she leaves her many nieces and nephews as well as a host of special cousins and friends to carry with them the imprint of her gentle teachings of kindness and importance of family. She will be missed.

A proud alumnus of North Dallas High School and the University of Houston, Shera’s life was one of service, witnessed through her 36-year tenure at General Motors, where she worked until her retirement. The diligence and integrity with which she approached her career was a testament to her character.

Shera’s commitment to her faith was the cornerstone of her existence. As a dedicated member of Evangelist Temple C.O.G.I.C, her life was a reflection of her beliefs, and she nurtured the spirits of all those around her through her many roles within the church.

ADVERTISEMENT

In moments of quiet solitude, Shera found joy in reading, traveling, shopping, and embracing the bonds of family. Her service to her church and community was a silent sermon of her reverence for the divine grace that weaves through our lives.

Golden Gate Funeral Home in Dallas, Texas, has been entrusted with the sacred duty of arranging Shera’s farewell.  To honor Shera’s memory, two services will be held. The wake service will be held February 8, 2024, at Evangelist Temple COGIC in Dallas, Texas, 6:00 -8:00PM CST. This service will provide an opportunity for friends and loved ones to come together in prayerful remembrance of Shera’s remarkable life.

 The Home Going service will be held on February 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM, at Dayspring Family Church in Irving, Texas.

In remembrance of Shera Jevotia Shaw, her life stands as a beacon of the divine virtues she so dearly held—humility, gratitude, and respect for all of creation. Her gentle spirit will forever be a guiding light to those who were blessed to feel the warmth of her presence.

ADVERTISEMENT
In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

MONA MITCHELL MONA MITCHELL

Obits

MONA MITCHELL

In Monroe, La  Dr. Mona Mitchell, a beloved Pastor and Strong Woman of God, passed away peacefully on January 28, 2024, in Shreveport, Louisiana....

1 day ago
Mrs. Geneva J. Colston Mrs. Geneva J. Colston

Obits

Mrs. Geneva J. Colston, Trustee Emerita

The Obituary of a Phenomenal Renaissance WomanMrs. Geneva J. Colston, Trustee Emerita(May 4, 1930 – February 3, 2024) Mrs. Geneva J. Colston, 93, received...

2 days ago
Corey Oshawn Pete Walker Corey Oshawn Pete Walker

Obits

Corey Oshawn “Pete” Walker

Corey Oshawn “Pete” Walker, a beloved Culinary Chef known for his creativity and passion, has departed from us on January 24, 2024. Corey was...

3 days ago
Ernest H. Walker III Ernest H. Walker III

Obits

Ernest H. Walker III

December 17, 1968 — January 30, 2024 Ernest H. Walker III, a loving family man with a heart of gold, passed away on January...

3 days ago
Advertisement