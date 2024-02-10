REMINDER: Donald Trump Puts the NRA Over the Safety of Texas Families

Special to the Garland Journal

AUSTIN, Texas – After telling victims of gun violence to “get over it” in the wake of a tragic shooting and repeatedly refusing to take action on common sense solutions that would make our communities and schools safer, Donald Trump is set to pander to the gun lobby once again today and speak at the National Rifle Association’s Presidential Forum. Ahead of Trump’s remarks, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa released the following statement:

“Texans are all too familiar with the tragedies of the gun violence epidemic, and they haven’t forgotten how Donald Trump put the gun lobby over their safety over and over again. The same former President Trump that made the gun violence epidemic worse in his first term and told victims of gun violence to ‘get over it’ is now running to block measures that would help protect Texas’s families and communities – even roll back the bipartisan progress President Biden and Vice President Harris have made on common sense gun safety solutions. Texas voters will have a choice between more safety or more danger at the ballot box this November, and while Trump sides with the NRA over our kids’ lives, Texans will side with President Biden.”

While Trump bends the knee to the NRA once again, President Biden is working to make our communities safer:

At every turn, Trump has caved to the NRA and sold out our kids’ and communities’ safety and even when confronted with horrific gun violence, he tells survivors to “get over it.”

As president, Trump made the gun epidemic worse by standing in the way of common-sense gun reform and making it easier for criminals to carry guns. Trump: Promised to block bipartisan bills with common sense gun safety measures. Refused to support proven effective policies like a federal assault weapons ban. Rolled back regulations designed to keep guns from dangerous people.

Now Trump is running for reelection on an agenda that would not only fail to tackle gun violence in our communities – it would make us less safe: Supporting national concealed carry reciprocity legislation that would weaken states’ gun safety laws and harm law enforcement. Encouraging concealed carry in our kids’ classrooms and arming teachers. Promising to roll back President Biden’s bipartisan, effective gun safety measures.

that would not only fail to tackle gun violence in our communities – it Meanwhile, President Biden and Vice President Harris have taken on the NRA and made our communities safer : Established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Signed the most significant federal bipartisan gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years. Combating deadly, untraceable ghost guns. Closing background check loopholes – and more.

