Garland ISD Dyslexia Therapist Training Center receives Accreditation

Marcy Eisinger

GARLAND, Texas – Garland ISD recently announced that the Dyslexia Therapist Training Center has achieved accreditation, marking a milestone for the GISD Dyslexia Department.

The path to accreditation from the International Multisensory Structured Language Education Council (IMSLEC) has been a work in progress since 2019 when the department received a grant to develop the center.

“The GISD Dyslexia Therapist Training Center is one of two national training centers, and we are proud to have earned accreditation for our center,” said Dr. Marcy Eisinger, Assistant Director of the Dyslexia Department. “What sets us apart from other local and national centers is that we offer three programming options and can train teachers up to qualified-instructor level. The accreditation allows the department to have a voice in dyslexia instruction in public education on behalf of Garland ISD.”

The programs within the center include the Take Flight curriculum and the GISD Dyslexia Program, geared toward secondary students, twice-exceptional students, and students needing specialized instruction. The GISD training center is also the first in the country to offer a bilingual therapy program.

“Our training center will create more equitable services for all student populations,” said Eisinger. “There isn’t much out there for Spanish speakers, and we wanted a program with the same standards as English speakers. We are thrilled we were able to design and build the bilingual program to provide students with even more opportunities.”

Several educators from other school districts have already expressed interest in training with GISD, and the program is set to begin accepting out-of-district applications later this year.

Note: The Training Center is not a physical building. It is an institution that exists within Garland ISD.