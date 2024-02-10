Patrick Mahomes is close to being the 1st Black NFL GOAT

By Malik Brown

Patrick Mahomes has dominated the NFL for the past five years, and he has the awards to prove it. So far in his career, he’s won two Super Bowls, lost one, and has two losses in the AFC Championship.

As he looks to win his third ring on Feb. 11 against the San Francisco 49ers. There have been talks of him becoming the greatest of all time — or in other words, the “G.O.A.T.”

Former quarterback Tom Brady currently holds that title with seven championships to his name, but Mahomes is slowly catching up, especially at his young age.

During opening night, Mahomes was asked about the “being in the greatest of all time” conversation. Though he has a good case if he continues to win at a high level, he still stayed humble about the situation.

“I’m not even close to halfway,” Mahomes said. “The goal is to be the best player you can be. I’ve been blessed to have a lot of great players around me, and right now it’s doing whatever I can to beat a great 49ers team and try to get that third ring.

“You ask me that question in, like, 15 years and I’ll see if I can get close to seven. Seven seems like a long way away still,” he replied.

Even his teammates think highly of Mahomes. When rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was asked what other quarterback he’d want to play with besides Mahomes, the answer was simply, “Patrick Mahomes.”

If Mahomes is ever considered the “G.O.A.T.,” he would also be considered the first Black player to comfortably hold that title in the NFL. Looking over to basketball, you have a three-headed race between LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, which shows Black excellence at its finest.

In football, the conversation doesn’t bring much of a debate because Brady has the most championships in NFL history. However, even with just two rings, Mahomes is entering the conversation as the lone Black athlete.

This is not to take away from players such as Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders and the late Lawrence Taylor, who are regarded as the best players ever to play their respective positions. Still, unfortunately, they don’t have the hardware or other accolades to be considered the overall greatest player of all time.

At 28 years old, Mahomes is on the right trajectory, and he might be making history in two different ways.