DeSoto ISD‘s KJTMA named 2024 TABSE Demo School

(DESOTO, TX) — DeSoto Independent School District is proud to announce that the Texas Association of Black School Educators has named the district’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy one of the organization’s 2024 Dr. Jay Cummings Demonstration Schools. As a TABSE Demonstration School, KJTMA will carry the exemplary distinction of being one of a select group of high-achieving, majority-minority schools recognized by the state chapter of the national professional organization of the National Association of Black School Educators.

The Cummings Demonstration School Collaborative brings together high-performing K-12 schools from across the nation to model and share best practices among school institutions. As part of the recognition, KJTMA Principal Dr. Michelle Neely, who is also recognized as part of the honor, will have the opportunity to lead presentations regarding the campus’ instructional strategies, systems, and areas of innovation at the TABSE state conference to be held in Houston, Texas, later this month.

“It’s such an honor to be seen among my professional peers at TABSE as a campus who is performing well and serving scholars and their families at a high level,” said Neely. “This award is a testament to the amazing teacher-leaders who are passionate and committed to making a clear difference on behalf of scholars and who understand the importance of their role and service as educators. KJTMA is the result of a community of parents, community members, district administrators, and scholars who have all adopted and upheld the same aspiration–excellence.”

According to the Texas Education Agency’s most recent publication of school accountability scores, KJTMA has an A rating. Earlier this year, the campus was named one of the best schools in the country by US News and World Report. The school was also recently recognized for the above-standard performance of scholars on the PSAT. Based on state data, KJTMA scholars outperformed their peers at both the local and state levels in numerous areas on the exam, particularly math.

“As a superintendent, when one of your campuses and its leader receives an award like this, it creates a deep sense of pride and affirmation around the impact of the work taking place on behalf of scholars and families in the DeSoto and Glenn Heights communities,” said DeSoto ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Usamah Rodgers. “The success of KJTMA is evidence that excellence exists in our community and an opportunity to scale that level of excellence across every campus in our school system through the layered work of coaching and developing teacher and leadership capacity; ensuring high-quality curricular resources and materials for scholars; and creating partnerships and opportunities for college and industry access and exposure so that our scholars can see and experience the world around them firsthand as they develop dreams and aspirations for their respective futures.”

