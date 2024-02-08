Corey Oshawn ‘Pete’ Walker

Corey Oshawn “Pete” Walker, a beloved Culinary Chef known for his creativity and passion, has departed from us on January 24, 2024. Corey was born on December 8, 1969, in the vibrant city of Ft Worth, Texas. His journey through life was marked by immense talent, an infectious personality, and most known for unwavering love for those around him.

Corey’s career as a Culinary Chef spanned over a decade, during which he graced numerous kitchens with his remarkable skills and innovative culinary creations. His dedication to the art of cooking was evident in every dish he prepared. Corey had an innate ability to infuse flavors and create tantalizing meals that delighted both the palate and the soul.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Corey was known for his charismatic personality. He effortlessly brought joy to every room he entered, leaving a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Corey had a wicked sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He had an uncanny ability to find humor even in the most challenging situations, brightening the lives of those around him.

Corey’s caring nature extended beyond laughter; he was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Whether it was assisting a colleague in the kitchen or offering guidance to a friend in distress, Corey never hesitated to offer his support. His kindness and generosity touched many lives throughout his journey.

As the life of every party, Corey knew how to light up any gathering. His charismatic presence could effortlessly fill a room with laughter and joy. With him around, there was never a dull moment. Corey possessed a remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

When not pursuing his culinary endeavors or spreading cheer among friends and family, Corey found solace in various hobbies and interests that brought him immense happiness. He was a car enthusiast, admiring the beauty and engineering marvels that automobiles represented. The thrill of the open road spoke to his adventurous spirit. Furthermore, Corey found solace in art and cooking. His artistic side extended beyond the kitchen as he explored various forms of creativity with a paintbrush or pencil. Corey was an avid listener of music, which served as a source of inspiration throughout his life.

Corey was a man of faith, finding strength and guidance from his belief in God. He lived his life with love and empathy, striving to be a positive force in the lives of others. This strong foundation rooted in spirituality provided Corey with the strength to face life’s challenges with grace and perseverance.

Corey’s memory will forever live on in the hearts of his surviving family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of over 20 years Vanessa Walker, who stood by his side through thick and thin. Together, they built a beautiful life filled with love and shared dreams. Corey’s daughters, Sa’Cha Clark and Heaven Walker, were the light of his life, bringing him immeasurable joy with their every smile. In addition to his immediate family, Corey leaves behind his cherished brother Kenneth Walker and sister Katrina Walker, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Corey’s kind heart extended to his extended family as well. His aunts Cheryl Walker and Michelle Walker and his uncle Bruce Walker shared fond memories with him throughout the years, adding richness to his experiences.

He was preceded in death by his mother Rita Faye Walker, who nurtured him from a young age, his grandparents Ludlow Walker and Gertrude Walker were pillars of support in his upbringing. He was also preceded in death by on uncle and Kenneth Charles Walker, who were always there to guide him.

Although Corey has left us physically, he will forever remain in our hearts through cherished memories that we hold dear. In celebrating his life, let us remember not only the extraordinary chef but also the funny, helpful, caring, life-loving joker who brightened our lives in countless ways. Corey’s infectious spirit will continue to inspire us, and his legacy will forever be a testament to the power of laughter, love, and passion. Rest in peace, dear Corey Oshawn “Pete” Walker.

ADVERTISEMENT