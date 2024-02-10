Connect with us

Black Business: OOOWWWEEE Wangz N Catfish 

OOOWWWEEE Wangz N Catfish

Meet Matt and Marsha owners of OOOWWWEEE Wangz N Catfish they worked in other industries, they decided to come together to see what could happen if their skills united. Both had previous food business backgrounds, Matt owned a BBQ restaurant and Marsha had been a caterer. The mission is to provide people with exceptional foods that are cooked-to-order for superior freshness as well as to provide outstanding customer service. Visit the website to use the online menu.

3951 Sycamore School Road, Ste. 117, Fort Worth Hours: 11 am – 8 pm Mon-Sun. https://ooowwweee.com/
817-294-7777
email: service@ooowwweee.com

