The Obituary of a Phenomenal Renaissance Woman

Mrs. Geneva J. Colston, Trustee Emerita

(May 4, 1930 – February 3, 2024)

Mrs. Geneva J. Colston, 93, received her heavenly wings on February 3rd surrounded by loved ones. Geneva is predeceased by her husband, Ervin “Mike” Colston, parents, V. C. Laws Sr. and Esther Thomas Laws; sisters, Marianne Chandler and Virginia McCammon; “special sisters” Gertrude Sampson, Dr. Rachel Archie and Portia Dyson; John and Naomi Dempsey, Michael Dempsey, Maureen Dempsey Kendall and Judith Dempsey Hook. Geneva’s family will always love her.

She leaves to cherish her memory: sister Ethel Traylor and brother, V. C. Laws, Jr., loving daughter, Dr. Gayle Colston Barge (Carlos). She will be forever in the hearts of dedicated grandchildren Darron L. Barge and Mario M. Barge, Esquire (Marlena), great grandson Maximus Barge, Mya Dukes, Ginni Dempsey Ragan, Mary Dempsey McAlpin, Nick Petitti and their families, nieces, nephews, cousins, Missionary sisters and friends.

Geneva graduated from Worthington High School.

She will always be remembered as a loving, committed woman of God who served her family, church and community with a compassionate heart.

The paternal and maternal granddaughter of AME ministers, she professed her faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, joining St. John A. M. E. Church as a young girl. Geneva was the oldest member of St. John where she actively served for 85 years. Her all-encompassing work on behalf of the Juanita R. Jones Women’s Missionary Society (WMS) was dedicated to the precepts of the organization that she loved.

She served as president, co-chair of the food pantry, administered the card ministry and volunteered with the Scioto Village Juvenile Correctional facility. Uplifting families and children, she served lunch at the YWCA Family Shelter and homeless camps.

The recipient of numerous awards including Miss St. John and Sensational Sister, Geneva’s elegance and presence undergirded every aspect of her extraordinary life.

Geneva was also a member of the following groups: Young at Heart, Pastor’s Aide, Usher Board, Steward Board, Trustee Board, and Lay Organization. She empowered future generations as a member of the ACE League youth group and taught Sunday School.

Geneva served as the first female Pastor’s Steward in the 3rd Episcopal District, continuing the tradition of leadership in this position by her father, V. C. Laws.

An advocate for what she believed to be “right and good,” Geneva was a voice for those who needed her support. Her global travel experiences with Gayle from Africa to China were filled with moments during which she made a difference in the lives of others.

One of the highlights of her global WMS work occurred in Sierra Leone where they traveled to trace the family’s Mende ancestry. She visited and made contributions to seven organizations that benefited women and children. Geneva was honored during the 103rd Founder’s Day celebration of St. Helena AME Secondary School where she addressed the students.

Geneva was a treasured member of the Dempsey family where she served lovingly as their private home assistant for over five decades.

Her stalwart example inspired countless generations to be the best versions of themselves. In her younger years she travelled around the country playing basketball despite the underlying dangers of racism and segregation, receiving countless accolades for her prowess on the court.

As a competitive player in the AAU, a precursor to the WNBA, Geneva was featured in countless articles and referred to as the “Bill Russell of Women’s Basketball.”

As a state champion during her play with the Novelty Food Bar team, she competed in numerous national tournaments representing Ohio. She would later travel as an amateur bowler, enjoying the competition and friendships she developed along the way.

The celebration of Geneva’s phenomenal life will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 with visitation at 8 am followed by services at 9 am – St. John A,M.E., Church 7700 Crosswoods Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43235. Interment will be immediately following the service at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests your consideration for the Geneva J. Colston Scholarship Fund that will be established in the near future.