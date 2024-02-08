December 17, 1968 — January 30, 2024

Ernest H. Walker III

Ernest H. Walker III, a loving family man with a heart of gold, passed away on January 30, 2024.

Born on December 17, 1968, in Dallas, Texas, Ernest was a compassionate and outgoing individual who cherished spending time with his family.

Ernest adored his family above all else. He was known for always making time to be with them and creating beautiful memories together. His warm smile and kind heart will forever be remembered by those fortunate enough to have been touched by his presence.

In addition to his dedication to his family, Ernest had an unwavering commitment to helping others.

One of his proudest accomplishments was volunteering to feed the homeless, he was a volunteer Community Chaplain and a Human Rights Activist. He understood the importance of giving back to the community and did so selflessly throughout his life.

Ernest’s exceptional character extended beyond his charitable endeavors; he served in the US Army in The Historic 25th Infantry Division, nick-named “Tropic Lightning.” His service demonstrated his cour- age and loyalty both on and off the battlefield. Ernest’s commitment to his country will be forever honored and remembered.

Those who had the privilege of knowing Ernest will remember him as more than just a loving husband and father; he was a true friend. Always willing to lend a helping hand or offer words of encouragement. Ernest had an incredible ability to make those around him feel valued and supported.

Ernest is survived by his be- loved wife and cherished seven children who were the light of his life. They were lucky to have experienced firsth and the love and guidance he provided throughout their lives. Ernest’s legacy will live on through them, as they continue to embrace the strong values he in- stilled in them.

To celebrate Ernest’s remarkable life, visitation services will be held on: February 15, 2024, from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm at Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory located at 4155 S R. L. Thornton Fwy in Dallas, Texas.

A Celebration of Life service will follow on February 16, 2024, at 11:00 AM at City Temple SDA Church, located at 1530 Bonnie View Rd in Dallas.

This gathering will allow family and friends to honor and remember Ernest while finding solace in one another’s company.

Ernest H. Walker III has left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him.

A man with a compassionate spirit, he taught us the true meaning of love, kindness, and selflessness. His memory will forever be a source of comfort and inspiration.

