Spotlight Story

Black Business: Beyond The Eye Impressions

Published

By Tiara Tatum

Beyond The Eye Impressions

Meet Tiara Tatum the owner of Beyond The Eye Impressions and your soon-to-be photographer. Tiara believes we are meant to capture the beauty in the world. There are so many special occasions, traditions, and sacred moments that are celebrated in a lifetime. Tiara is here to make sure you get to look at your gallery and think back and say, “Hey that was the best day ever.” You will be able to sit with your loved ones and experience those emotions all over again. Visit the website and check out all of the services.

https://www.beyondtheeyeimpressions.com/ email: TiaraT@beyondtheeyeimpressions.com 903-915-0095

Written By

