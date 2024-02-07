Connect with us

Deputy Shaquille O’Neal partners with Dallas Sheriff Marian Brown and County Leaders for Gun Buyback Program

Published

DAllas County Sheriff Marian Brown will host Dallas County’s first gun buyback program and Dallas County leaders are also coming together to help support and sponsor the initiative, along with one of the country’s most familiar law enforcement officers.

Pledging his support for Sheriff Brown’s initiative to keep citizens safe, Deputy Shaquille O’Neal, who is a licensed deputy in multiple states, has joined in to sponsor the gun buyback program.

“The Sheriff is doing the right thing and keeping our communities safe,” said Sheriff O’Neal.

Scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024 from 9am – 12 noon, the event will take place at the Dallas County Sheriff’s Training Academy, 8401 South Polk Street Dallas, TX 75232.

“This is an opportunity for law enforcement to educate and equip community members with the tools to properly dispose of unwanted firearms,” said Sheriff Brown. “Too many deaths have occurred from firearms lying around and they end up in the hands of our vulnerable population.”

Dallas County is the second largest county in the State of Texas. The hope for this initiative is to provide a safe way for the community to dispose of unwanted firearms. Handgun owners will be given a $100.00 gift card and long guns will receive a $125.00 gift card. The gun buyback program is only available to private residents of Dallas County. Firearm dealers/manufacturers are not eligible and there is a limit of three firearms per resident. No ID will be required to participate.

Donations are still being accepted towards this initiative, as it is expected to be the first of many, according to Sheriff Brown.

Anyone interested in donating can use the following link.

Sheriff Brown and Friends Gun Buy Back Program | Sheriffs Community Partnership (Powered by Donorbox)

