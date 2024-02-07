Connect with us

Scholarship Motivation: Q&A Session

Published

I’ve been speaking to many of you about motivating your children to apply for scholarships. This week’s training will address this issue.

Mark your calendars for tomorrow, Wednesday, February 7th, at 8pm EST, as we delve into the heart of scholarship success in our weekly training: “Scholarship Motivation: Q&A Session.”

This interactive session is crafted to speak directly with students and parents about insights and strategies to navigate the scholarship landscape effectively. We will cover:

Fueling Determination: I’ll share insights on adopting a ‘by any means necessary’ mindset—proving it’s not just about wanting success; it’s about being prepared to work for it.

A System for Success: Understanding the landscape of scholarships is one thing; having a strategic approach to finding, applying for, and winning them is another. We will discuss how having a system saves time and reduces stress and anxiety.

Laying the Foundations for a Remarkable Journey: Understand how scholarships are more than just financial aid; they’re tickets to a life of exploration, self-sufficiency, and leadership.

Come with your questions, concerns, and challenges. I’ll do my best to address them. This topic is at the core of what transformed me from a 2.1 GPA high school student to graduating magna cum laude from Morehouse College with over $100,000 in scholarships that took me all over the world.

Click here to register for tomorrow’s live stream on Zoom.

Can’t make it? No worries. Click here & comment “REPLAY” on my post inside the group, and we will send you the replay once it’s recorded.

See you at 8pm EST tomorrow,

Matthew A. Pigatt

Author, The Academic Hustle

P.S.
Elevate your scholarship journey with our comprehensive Academic Hustle Self-Study Community. Unlock exclusive weekly training archives and participate in engaging Q&A sessions. Plus, gain valuable insights with your copy of ‘The Academic Hustle’ book, the accompanying workbook, and a suite of practical tools and templates. Embark on your path to academic excellence — Join Now

