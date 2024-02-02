Connect with us

Luxury Takes Centerstage

Dallas Theater Center and luxury retailer Ferragamo join forces for fundraising event in Dallas

Guests in store during Dallas Theater Center and Ferragamo collaboration Jan. 30, 2024 at NorthPark Center in Dallas
By Eva D. Coleman
This event was fashionably on time! Luxury was in abundance as many gathered Jan. 30, 2024 for Dallas Theater Center’s collaboration with Ferragamo NorthPark Center for a fundraising event.

Shoes on display during Dallas Theater Center and Ferragamo collaboration Jan. 30, 2024 at NorthPark Center in Dallas

From displays to attendees, beauty was at every turn celebrating Dallas Theater Center’s upcoming Centerstage 40 Gala and a preview of Ferragamo’s Spring Collection.Centerstage 40, Dallas Theater Center’s annual fundraising event, will be held on May 4, 2024 at Fashion Industry Gallery (F.I.G.) in the Dallas Arts District, celebrating the 40th year of the annual gala and 65 years of the organization’s existence.

For more information, visit dallastheatercenter.org

Jacket on display during Dallas Theater Center and Ferragamo collaboration Jan. 30, 2024 at NorthPark Center in Dallas
Publicist Leah Frazier shows excitement during Dallas Theater Center and Ferragamo collaboration Jan. 30, 2024 at NorthPark Center in Dallas

