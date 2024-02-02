Luxury Takes Centerstage

Dallas Theater Center and luxury retailer Ferragamo join forces for fundraising event in Dallas
By Eva D. Coleman
Lifestyle & Culture Editor
This event was fashionably on time! Luxury was in abundance as many gathered Jan. 30, 2024 for Dallas Theater Center’s collaboration with Ferragamo NorthPark Center for a fundraising event.
From displays to attendees, beauty was at every turn celebrating Dallas Theater Center’s upcoming Centerstage 40 Gala and a preview of Ferragamo’s Spring Collection.Centerstage 40, Dallas Theater Center’s annual fundraising event, will be held on May 4, 2024 at Fashion Industry Gallery (F.I.G.) in the Dallas Arts District, celebrating the 40th year of the annual gala and 65 years of the organization’s existence.
For more information, visit dallastheatercenter.org