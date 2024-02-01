MY TRUTH: We’re Pushing with you, Dr. Haynes!

When I was in college, I learned about PUSH, People United to Save Humanity.

Long before I got to the age of knowing everything, I was involved in organizations.

It was different living in Newark, New Jersey, and having your mom gather the neighborhood youth to participate in, of all things, a 4-H Club.

Just think, although it had as its motto: head, heart, hands, and health, it did seem to be more appropriate for rural youth, instead of those in my neighborhood.

Still, my mother tried to organize us.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to working on arts and crafts, we were able to go on bus trips to places like Coney Island, in New York; keeping us off the streets and out of trouble.

As I got older I learned about other organizations, as well as the importance of being organized and involved.

My father was a member of an organization that although it was anti-slavery, when he eventually moved to Georgia, he found that unit to not have the same focus as the “northern” units, and Blacks weren’t even allowed as members.

Leave it to my daddy to shut them folks down, and he did!

When my mother passed, she was a life member of the National Council of Negro Women and the NAACP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Which brings me to my truth. For this short time, you’re on this earth; you have to find not only something you believe in, but something that will eventually define who you are and shape your legacy.

I remember sending my mother a picture of me with the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson when he visited Florida A&M University in the 1970s. She was so proud of that picture.

I shared another one when the Rev. visited radio station KKDA in the 1990s and still another at a National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA).

She loved that I was involved because those pictures were an indication of participation; not the equivalent of today’s selfie photos where many folks snapped for absolutely no reason other than to show that they were present and accounted for.

With the changing of the guard at Rainbow PUSH, Dr. Frederick D. Haynes III will take the reins and lead the organization during some turbulent times.

ADVERTISEMENT

If there was ever a time that some pushing needed to occur, I would say that we need to include this present time in the top five spots in American history in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights, and political activism.

We need to push people into action and move the scales to a more balanced position.

It’s important to note that one man or woman can not do the job alone.

So, therefore that PUSH has to come from those who would like to see progress.

If Dr. Haynes is at the helm of PUSH for the next two decades; he will be in the age range of the person he succeeded, Rev. Jackson.

ADVERTISEMENT

We don’t want Rev. Haynes to be fighting the same battles that Rev. Jackson fought decades ago.

Do we?

So guess what?

We have to have a call to action. We need folks on all fronts. There will be people who will donate time, money or resources. And that is needed.

Still, too, some will use their voices or they will just show up!

They are needed.

Some won’t come out of their offices for you but when they are in those offices they will be strategizing and developing a plan of action to move the organization forward.

And folks have to eat. They need a place to sleep. And there are so many other places where warm bodies are needed for big jobs and small ones.

You can answer the phones, put stamps on envelopes, make phone calls, email folks, solicit funds, write letters, clean up workspaces, and be a sounding board for ideas.

Oh, I can think of so many things that can be done in the struggle in pursuit of social justice, civil rights, and political activism.

And as we do all that we can do, we must uplift the leadership.

You see, years from now, some of the very people who didn’t lift a finger or offer an ounce of support will be sitting around telling any- one who will listen that they were on the battlefield.

Here’s a plea to all, to find something they can do. And if that “do” is just a word of encouragement, a kind word, or a smile; do that. All I ask is that you don’t tear down those who are trying to make this world a better place. If you don’t agree with something, get in and get involved.

They don’t need to have to fight the societal ills and you too!

After all, you will benefit from their efforts, whether you believe this or not!