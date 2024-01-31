Superb Woman: Traci McNairy

DeSoto ISD Trustee Traci McNairy has been involved in education for 20 years and is currently employed as an Educational Consultant and Curriculum Specialist. Trustee McNairy is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction. She started her career as an English teacher in the DeSoto Independent School District at East Middle School where she taught for two years. In addition to her work as a classroom teacher, she also held the role of Instructional Coach, and served as an Academic Specialist on the Texas Literacy Initiative. Trustee McNairy is also a fitness enthusiast. She holds a 200-hour registered yoga certificate and also enjoys Zumba and hiking.
