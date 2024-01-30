Dallas County judge slashes bail for suspect in State Fair shootings, records show

By Lana Ferguson

A view of the State Fair of Texas the day after the Oct. 14, 2023, shootings of three people in a food court building and the evacuation of Dallas’ Fair Park. / (Ben Torres / Special Contributor)

A Dallas County judge recently slashed the bail amount for the man accused of shooting and injuring three people during the State Fair of Texas in October, dropping the total from $1.6 million to $350,000, according to court documents.

Cameron Turner, 22, faces three second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one third-degree felony count of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, court records show.

Turner was indicted on the three assault charges Nov. 21 and on the weapons charge Dec. 27.

According to Dallas County court documents, a judge initially set bail for each assault charge at $500,000 on Oct. 15, but each was reduced Thursday to $100,000. Bail for the unlawful carrying charge was reduced from the $100,000 it was set at Nov. 2 to $50,000 on Thursday.

Prosecutors opposed the reductions, a court official wrote on the court order.

A comment on the assault-charge bond reductions states Turner may be eligible for electric monitoring and house arrest.

The new bail amounts were assigned by Dallas County District Court Judge Nancy Mulder, according to the documents.

Turner remained in custody at the Dallas County jail Sunday morning, online records showed. An attorney listed for him could not immediately be reached.

Turner was arrested Oct. 14 after he allegedly shot two men and a woman about 7:45 p.m. in Fair Park’s Tower Building, which contains the food court. The victims’ injuries were not fatal.

Police said at the time that Turner ran from the scene but was taken into custody soon after. The handgun believed to be used in the shooting was recovered.

An officer wrote in the arrest-warrant affidavit that Turner said “he was attempting to protect his family” when a group of men approached them and he “went into defensive mode and shot” three or four times.

Surveillance footage shows Turner buying a water bottle from one of the concession stands by himself and when he turned around, one of the victims was approaching him, the affidavit says.

“Both males stopped walking and appeared to exchange a few words,” before Turner brandished a gun and began shooting, the affidavit says. The shots hit the first victim and two others.

The shooting caused an evacuation of Fair Park, and the fair delayed its opening the next day by four hours before resuming normal operations the rest of the season.

The next hearing set in Turner’s cases is scheduled for Feb. 16.