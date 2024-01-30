Connect with us

Bomb threats that prompted evacuations deemed ‘not credible,’ UT Arlington officials say

Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall and Arbor Oaks were evacuated Monday evening, according to university officials.

police line

By Hojun Choi

The bombs threat that triggered Monday evening evacuations of multiple student housing halls and apartments at the University of Texas at Arlington have been deemed “not credible,” university officials said.

The university evacuated multiple student housing apartments and residence halls after multiple reports of bomb threats, according to authorities and school officials.

In an email shortly after 8:30 p.m., UT Arlington spokesman Jeff Carlton said the university had resumed normal operations after an investigation showed that the threats were “not credible.” The university is offering counseling and mental health services for students, according to the email.

The university sent out a “MavAlert” Monday, saying police were “investigating multiple bomb threats on campus,” adding it is evacuating Meadow Run, Arlington Hall, West Hall and Arbor Oaks. Officials later updated the alert message on the website to state that the “rest of the campus can continue normal operations.”

Arlington Hall and West Hall are student residence halls, and Meadow Run and Arbor Oaks are student apartment communities, according to the university’s housing website.

In a post shortly before 6:15 p.m. to X, formerly Twitter, UT Arlington police echoed the university’s alert message.

The university’s police department did not immediately return a request for comment.

