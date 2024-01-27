Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Elmore Nickleberry, who told the world he was a man during the Memphis sanitation strike of ’68, dies at 92

Published

Elmore Nickleberry

From –  NABJ Black News & Views
Reprinted – by Texas Metro News

History maker Elmore Nickleberry, one of the last living participants in the Memphis sanitation strike that drew the support of Martin Luther King, has died. He was 92.

The striking workers, nearly all of them Black, withstood maggots and trash sliding underneath their clothing, being called “boy,” profoundly low pay and carrying tubs of trash of up to 40 pounds on their backs. Nickleberry once told a reporter that he smelled so bad at the end of his shift that he would forego the bus and walk six miles home. 

The 65-day walkout ended in a major civil rights and labor victory, but, sadly, also contributed to King’s death at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

Nickleberry retired at 86, and did so only after Memphis reached a settlement with the remaining strikers, who received $50,000 each. Learn more about him and his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

MLK MLK

Editorial

Op-Ed: How Does One Conveniently Protest A Genocide? Inconvenience Is A Hallmark Of MLK’s Legacy

Civil rights veterans who traveled to Palestine have said without any equivocation that Dr. King would want to end the occupation and would urge...

January 16, 2024
American Human Rights Council Image MLK Holding Nobel Peace Prize American Human Rights Council Image MLK Holding Nobel Peace Prize

News

Honoring MLK: The unfinished journey towards economic freedom 

By Charlene Crowell This January 15, our nation again will observe the only national holiday designated as a day of service. The Martin Luther...

January 8, 2024
Bobby E Mills, PhD Bobby E Mills, PhD

News

HATRED OF BLACKS

By Bobby E Mills, PhD The Bible is basically a spiritual book concerning the difference between good and evil, and the effects of evil...

January 2, 2024
Woman with shopping bag Woman with shopping bag

Finance

How to be a smart Black consumer during the holidays

By New York Amsterdam News The holiday season is here. It’s time for gifts, holiday meals and celebrations, parties, and community. The holidays are...

December 21, 2023
Advertisement