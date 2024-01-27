Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Jury has awarded huge $83.3 million

A jury has awarded a huge $83.3 million in additional damages to advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says former President Donald Trump damaged her reputation by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault.

Published

Photo Cutline and Credit: Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty, Mark Wilson/Getty, Tyler Le/BI

A jury has awarded a huge $83.3 million in additional damages to advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says former President Donald Trump damaged her reputation by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault.

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Fani Willis Fani Willis

Editorial

Managing Editor’s Message: Fani fans some flames, Nazis in Houston, #EmmysSoBlack

By ReShonda TateFani fans some flames Anyone who knows anything about former president Donald Trump’s time in office has seen some of everything. No respect...

5 days ago
Supporters of ex-President Donald Trump rally Supporters of ex-President Donald Trump rally

DMN Stories

Father of North Texas fentanyl dealer arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot

Paul Brinson, 65, watched his son be sentenced to prison a few weeks before he himself was charged in federal court.

5 days ago
Donald Trump Donald Trump

News

Donald Trump Claims The Civil War Could Have Been ‘Negotiated’

If Republicans and conservatives can't be honest about what the Civil War was, they just might want to stay away from the subject.

January 16, 2024
AMID ASSAULTS AMID ASSAULTS

Finance

Amid Assaults, Corporate America Must Readdirm Commitment

The message to business leaders is simple: You’ve committed to these DEI initiatives because they are right to do.

January 8, 2024
Advertisement