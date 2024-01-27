Black Business: Turkey Leg Paradise

Turkey Leg Paradise, a new restaurant bar patio and hookah on the Southside. This dine-in paradise restaurant offers appetizers, flavored turkey legs, smothered turkey legs, seafood, wings, and more. Their motto is “If it Don’t fall Off The Bone, It’s FREE.“ Hours open Thursday through Sunday 2-11 pm. Some hours will change upon brunch relaunch and Patio Season, Stay Tuned.) You will find them at 1715 Botham Jean Blvd. Dine-in, Outdoor seating, In-store pickup.

(214) 484-2652 or email: www.Turkeylegparadise@gmail.com Follow them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/turkeylegparadise