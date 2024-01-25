I WAS JUST THINKING: Verna Thomas-Melton – last remaining of parents’ nine offspring writes book about survival and divine power

Book signing with Verna Thomas-Melton.

Photo: Texas Metro News

By Norma Adams-Wade

Verna Thomas-Melton received an award designating her as an “unsung Hero” seven years ago from Eta Phi Beta Sorority’s Epsilon Chapter.

The Fort Worth native and Dallas blessing is indeed unsung and a heroine.

The public got a taste of her relatively unknown story on January 20 at a book signing for her first book that she declares will be her only, but friends say there’s no way it will be. From her overflowing life, friends expect more powerful stories to emerge. The faith-based book is titled My Power in Three. Renowned educator Dr. Allen R. Sullivan wrote the Foreword. The story is about Melton overcoming nmerous obstacles, challenges, and stumbling blocks – not by her own power, but by a divine power magnified by three — father, son, holy spirit.

Christians know that other-worldly triumvirate as the Holy Trinity. Melton knows it as her life-saving grace — the reason she is still alive. She also knows it as the reason why she does more than just exists. She says her power in three is the reason she strives beyond what she could ever have imagined, even while she struggled through numerous dramatic turning points.

The community advocate, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and podcast host is known for her ability to walk with power brokers yet never lose her ability to connect comfortably with everyday folk and their needs. She has worked with about a half-dozen former Dallas mayors, as well as Texas governors, Dallas business and school administrators and prominent Dallas attorneys. She was fired from various jobs because employers did not want the negative publicity because of her rule-changing social advocacy.

Another illuminating factor in her life is hard to ignore. It is that she is the only remaining sibling out of her parents’ nine offspring. I was just thinking…there has to be a message in that detail meant to educate us.

I attended the January 20 book signing at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, across the street from Kimball High School in Dallas. Guests shared memories of meeting Melton and working with her on projects. The signing also included filming of guests’ comments for an upcoming documentary about Melton’s life and folks’ opinions about her journey.

“I didn’t write this book because of who I am, but who God is,” Melton told the audience.

The author recalled years of challenges, deaths, illnesses, political, social and emotional trauma and losses, marital breakups and makeups, the process of aging. But the story in the stories is how she believes a power greater than herself brought her through those challenges and still allows her to function and move forward.

“There’s no way I could have got- ten this far without the grace of God,” Melton, 74, commented.

In the 1970s, she helped kickoff effort to erect the Martin Lutin King Jr. bronze statue that now stands at the King Jr. Center in South Dallas/Fair Park. In the 1980s, she founded institutions including the once well-known Judy Lott Community Development Center in Oak Cliff; the non-profit Verna’s H.E.L.P. Foundation; Black-on-Black Love campaign that sponsored No Crime Day (now police-sponsored National Night Out) and the revived Juneteenth celebration that media said drew 20,000 participants to Kiest Park. She and community advocate Al Lipscomb helped dispense free government cheese and butter for two years; and she was appointed to various commissions and boards by elected officials.

Photo: Texas Metro News

Melton chronicled involvements include when she “stood alone as a parent” protesting that her only child, a son, had been wrongly placed in a 1973 3rd-grade Dallas public school special education program. Media reported that about 5,000 African-American male students had been wrongly placed in the program so the district would gain federal funds. Melton organized other parents and the case ultimately resulted in “changing the Special Education program throughout the state of Texas.”

Other examples involved helping initiate efforts that led to Dallas’ early homeless shelters – including the Austin Street Center homeless shelter that still exists; also fighting hunger in Dallas; an effort that helped create programs including the North Texas Food Bank; and as an entrepreneur in the 1980s, initiating an effort that led to clear tote backpacks to prevent concealed weapons from entering schools. Later, she and her husband opened their own graphic design company.

These and other efforts prompted former Dallas Mayor Jack Evans to declare February 13, 1983 as Verna Thomas Day in Dallas.

Melton’s husband, Rev. Arthur “Ray” Melton, said accolades from guests at the signing substantiated much of the narrative in his wife’s book.

“When you write something down, it needs to be verified,” Rev. Melton said. “Her story is being verified today.”

Some of the testimonials:

Sandra Crenshaw, former Dallas City Council member: “I owe my whole political career to this woman.”

Travis Wortham, former veteran troubled-youth facilities administrator, family counselor, and author of his own book: “What’s Wrong with Deez Kidzs? Creating Monsters or Raising Champions: “This jewel has been a jewel since the day I met her. She’s one of those who I’ve gotten a chance to stand on her shoulders.”

Sandra Clark, Sandra Clark Funeral

Home owner/director: “Verna is one of my closest friends. There are so many great facts in the book that peo- ple don’t know.”

Dr. Allen Sullivan, DISD emeritus assistant superintendent for Student Development & Advocacy Service. From the books Foreword, commenting on Melton’s battle against DISD wrongly placing her son in Special Education: “I (and) a relative were (wrongly) labeled as in need of special education (in youth. …After) graduation we received graduate degrees at esteemed institutions. …These and other experiences prepared me to be able to understand the fervent and vociferous pleas of Mrs. Melton.”

Melton said sharing her life struggles and victories is a form of gratitude and an encouragement to others.

“The spirit said, ‘Write about yourself. Tell the story.’ ”

Near the end of her book, she states: “…I am a walking miracle and only by God’s grace and mercy am I still here…. The main thing I want you to take away from this writing is this. God gave me the strength to get through it all and he will do the same for you!”

Melton’s book is available through Amazon books in Kindle and hardback editions. Melton is available to discuss and sign her book. Contact her at vmgraph@flash.net or 972-303-9102. The book publisher is HIS Publishing Group. Email: info@hispubg.com or call 214- 265-1200. To learn more visit www.vernashelpfoundation.com.

Norma Adams-Wade, is a proud Dallas native, University of Texas at Austin journalism graduate and retired Dallas Morning News senior staff writer. She is a founder of the National Association of Black Journalists and was its first southwest regional director. She became The News’ first Black full-time reporter in 1974. norma_adams_wade@yahoo.com.