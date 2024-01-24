Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Southern knowcks off Bethune-Cookman in bounce back win

Published

Southern Athletics
Photo: Southern Athletics

 BY BRANDON KING

Southern used an aggressive full-court press to force 23 turnovers, which they turned into 26 points, as they could hand the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats their second consecutive home defeat 71-66.

After falling behind 12-7 at the 3:26 mark

of the first quarter, B-CU ended the frame on an 8-0 run that propelled them out in front 15-12 on the way to a 17-15 lead as the game entered the second quarter.

Southern answered back with a 10-0 run of their own, giving them a 25-17 lead with 7:42 left in the half. Southern pushed their advantage to as much as 12 at 34-22 on Kyanna Morgan’s triple on a fast break with 3:01 in the quarter. A 7-1 spurt that ended on a Chanel Wilson three-pointer cut the lead in half to 35-29 as the contest headed into halftime.

ADVERTISEMENT

B-CU tied the game at 35 on a D’Shantae Edwards free throw early in the third quarter. The Wildcats shot a sizzling 77.7 % (7-9), which enabled them to surge to a 46-39 on a Kayla Clark jumper with 3:49 left in the quarter. The Jaguars were able to force 3 Wildcat turnovers and shut them out from the field, allowing them to knot the contest at 50 going into the fourth quarter.

Chanel Wilson’s layup put Bethune up 62-54, and the Wildcats seemed to be poised to seize control of the game. However, the Jags’ pressure defense was able to force a turnover on four consecutive B-CU possessions, allowing them to take a 63-62 on Genova Johnson’s short jumper.

After Wilson’s three-pointer briefly put Bethune back in front 65-63, a pair of free throws from Johnson tied the game at 65 with just 1:23 remaining in the matchup.

Tionna Lidge’s jumper put Southern up 67-65, a lead they would hang on to for good, as a Wilson potential game-tying three-pointer caromed off the rim. Southern secured the win with a pair of free throws from Aleighyah Fontenot in the waning seconds.

Fontenot led two Southern players in double figures with 16 points, connecting on 4-8 from downtown; Genovea Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chanel Wilson led the Wildcats with 18 points and five rebounds.

Southern (5-10, 3-1) seeks to keep the winning going when they face Grambling on January 20.

Bethune Cookman falls to 10-6 and 1-2 in the SWAC and will look to get back to winning ways when they hit the road to take on Mississippi Valley on January 20.

In this article:,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

NC Central QB Davius Richard. NC Central QB Davius Richard.

Sports

10 HBCU football players who could win Black College Player of the Year

By Jarrett Hoffman With the HBCU football season in the rearview and conference awards being distributed, there is still the matter of handing out...

January 8, 2024
Roman-Banks Roman-Banks

Sports

Southern AD says some coaches interested in Jaguars job wanted Power 5 salaries

BY HBCU SPORTS It has been nearly a month since Southern embarked on a search to find the football program’s next head coach. Southern...

December 11, 2023
BethuneCookman BethuneCookman

News

Bethune-Cookman picks up road win at Georgia State

BY HBCU SPORTS Kerrighan Dunn scored 16 points, and Kayla Clark had 11 rebounds to help Bethune-Cookman to a 56-48 win over Georgia State on...

November 25, 2023
Photo: Bethune-Cookman Athletics Photo: Bethune-Cookman Athletics

Sports

Bethune-Cookman defense stifiles Mississippi Valley State to earn first SWAC win

BY HBCU SPORTS Quarterback Tylik Bethea helped lead Bethune-Cookman past Mississippi Valley State 20-7 on Thursday night at Daytona Stadium. With Bethune-Cookman first-year coach Raymond...

November 6, 2023
Advertisement