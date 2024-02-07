Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Armchair administrators have undermined authority of some HBCU athletic directors. It has to stop

Published

By Chris Stevens
From – https://hbcusports.com/
Reprinted – by Texas Metro News

Mandela Jones HBCU Sports
Photo: Mandela Jones/HBCU Sports

So far, the winter of 2024 has been one of pop culture smoke everywhere you look.

From Katt Williams calling out joke thieves to women in rap passing out diss tracks like notes in class.

I never thought this would extend into head football coaching searches. Still, we have arrived at that very destination with the recent chain of events at Texas Southern and Florida A&M.

The HBCU sports community looked on with curiosity, confusion, and derision as Texas Southern’s board of regents effectively took the decision out of athletic director Kevin Granger’s hands, considering everyone from Andre Johnson to Rod Woodson to finally settling on Cris Dishman after Fred McNair was originally the heir apparent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those same feelings were expressed and amplified when Florida A&M’s stakeholders (columnist’s note: can we come up with another word, please?) raised all sorts of holy hell that forced athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes to pivot from the original choice to replace Willie Simmons – now-entrenched Fort Valley State coach Shawn Gibbs – to remove the interim tag from James Colzie III.

tiffani dawn sykes
Photo: Florida A&M athletics

While HBCU alumni, booster groups and fans have always had an opinion on sports, the recent shenanigans at Texas Southern and FAMU set a dangerous precedent regarding undermining the authority of people entrusted to make decisions of a college institution’s athletic program.

Admittedly, hearing from Rattler football player – and Celebration Bowl offensive MVP – Kelvin Dean Jr. helped me understand why the players were uniform in their request for Colzie to be the guy. But the way things played out on social media – rumors about relationships and votes of no-confidence – all reeks of too many cooks in the kitchen.

The delusion that fans, booster clubs, and alums members share in how an NCAA athletic department should conduct business runs deep. It makes you wonder if any athletic director or coach would be good enough for the people who are willing to hold a few dollars over their alleged beloved alma maters’ heads.

Learn.org’s description of an athletic director is “[an] administrator who supervises and oversees athletic programs at a college, high school or private institution. They are responsible for budgeting, promotion, and scheduling for sports teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

An athletic director may coordinate with student academic departments, though they rarely work directly with athletes. Instead, they act as athletic managers, organizing transportation, supervising coaches, and indirectly guiding sports teams to success. They are charged with the task of hiring and firing coaches, as well as other athletic staffers in their organization.

The AD is in charge. One has to wonder if that matters to fanbases who clamor for celebrity or splash hires before resorting to personal attacks against the person trying to do the job.

Granger Dishman
Photo: Texas Southern Athletics/X

As Bethune-Cookman athletic director and men’s hoops coach Reggie Theus told HBCU Sports senior editor Kendrick Marshall weeks ago, the hiring and firing decisions are the AD’s weight to bear alone. No one else faces any questions or second-guessing about bringing in a coach who might be a poor fit or letting go of a coach who shines elsewhere.

Playing armchair administrator is easy when you don’t have to make any decisions other than how much hell you’ll raise if you don’t get your way.

f Black College sports are to continue trending upward, then trusting in the people hired to oversee athletic programs and departments is a must. The more people you chase off, the more unstable these programs become, and you’re back to square one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe some people like starting over again every couple of years.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

TYRESE MAXEY NAMED TO NBA ALL-STAR TEAM TYRESE MAXEY NAMED TO NBA ALL-STAR TEAM

News

TYRESE MAXEY NAMED TO NBA ALL-STAR TEAM

The NBA announced today that Tyrese Maxey has been named to the 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis on Sunday, Feb. 18. The fourth-year pro was one of the 14 players selected as...

4 days ago
Retire Brittney Griner’s Retire Brittney Griner’s

News

Baylor WBB Set to Retire Brittney Griner’s Jersey on Feb. 18

The Bears host Texas Tech at 3 p.m.

4 days ago
NCAA basketball NCAA basketball

Sports

Surging Bethune-Cookman gets wire-to-wire win over Jackson State

By Brandon King Bethune Cookman was able to bounce back from a loss in their last outing with a wire-to-wire 82-71 victory over Jackson...

January 30, 2024
Southern Athletics Southern Athletics

News

Southern knowcks off Bethune-Cookman in bounce back win

 BY BRANDON KING Southern used an aggressive full-court press to force 23 turnovers, which they turned into 26 points, as they could hand the Bethune-Cookman...

January 24, 2024
Advertisement