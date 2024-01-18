Zebula’un Marchon Keys

Zebula’un Marchon Keys, affectionately known as Chevy to her loved ones, passed away on January 9, 2024, at the age of 37 in Timpson, Texas. She was born in Waco, Texas, to Diane Dancer-Keys and SGT Lewis Keys.

Zebula’un had a vibrant personality that drew people to her. She possessed a natural outgoing nature and never met a stranger. Her captivating charm made everyone feel welcome in her presence. Zebula’un had a way with words and could effortlessly convey her thoughts and emotions through reading and poetry.

Education played an important role in Zebula’un’s life. She was a proud graduate of Texas CAN Academy and also attended El Centro College. Zebula’un valued knowledge and was always eager to expand her horizons.

Throughout her life, Zebula’un pursued a career in retail and customer service. She had a strong work ethic and took joy in providing exceptional service to others. Her commitment to her profession earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues and customers alike.

However, Zebula’un’s proudest accomplishment was undoubtedly her children. ShaunBrae, Shomei, Sir Nehemiah, and Ta’Morrow were the shining stars of her life. Zebula’un dedicated herself wholeheartedly to their well-being and happiness. She attended every game they participated in without fail, offering unwavering support from the sidelines. The bond Zebula’un shared with her children will forever be cherished.

Zebula’un will also be remembered for her incredible culinary skills. Her cooking was legendary within her family circle. Whether it was a warm meal prepared with love or a delightful dessert that delighted taste buds, Zebula’un’s creations brought joy to those fortunate enough to savor them. The way she spent time in the kitchen, ensuring that her loved ones were well-fed, will be missed greatly.

Poetry and reading were among Zebula’un’s favorite hobbies. She found solace in the pages of books and expressed herself through the power of words. Zebula’un’s love for literature allowed her imagination to roam free, transporting her to incredible worlds and inspiring her own writing.

Zebula’un navigated life’s challenges with grace and resilience. She adjusted seamlessly to any changes that came her way, displaying an unwavering strength that served as a guiding light for those around her. Her ability to adapt was a testament to her indomitable spirit.

Zebula’un’s Celebration of Life service will take place on January 18, 2024, at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas in Dallas, Texas. The service will commence at 11:00 AM and conclude at 12:00 PM. Family members, friends, and all those touched by Zebula’un’s presence are welcome to attend this special occasion where we will honor and celebrate her beautiful life.

Zebula’un Marchon Keys is survived by her mother, Diane Dancer-Keys (Eric Shields), father SGT Lewis Keys, children ShaunBrae, Shomei, Sir Nehemiah, and Ta’Morrow. She is also survived by her brother Pastor Lewis Keys (Shontey) and sisters Tiffany Gardner, Andaisha Keys, and LaTavia Keys. Additionally, she leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other family members and friends who will cherish her memory forever.

Zebula’un Marchon Keys touched the lives of many through her infectious spirit and genuine love for others. Her absence leaves a void that cannot be filled but let us find solace in the memories we shared with her. Her zest for life, her unwavering support, and her incredible cooking will continue to inspire and uplift us. May her soul find eternal peace, and may we carry her memory in our hearts forever.