WILLIAMS: Preparing Women in Algeria for 21st-Century Technological Tools

Photo by Darlene Alderson on Pexels.com

By Bisa Williams

Is it often said that countries in Africa provide too few opportunities for women and girls. That, however, is fast becoming “20th-century news.”

Bisa Williams

Nearly 70,000 young people in Algeria, including girls, have developed essential 21st-century skills and competencies thanks to the efforts of World Learning, a non-profit organization that just marked 10 years of activity in the country.

This spring, a group of Yale graduate students from the Jackson School of Global Affairs will join me in Algeria for an education and cultural field visit to see how the country is equipping itself to deal with the challenges of this century.

Algeria stands out as a leader in Africa when it comes to promoting women’s education. Algerian women are increasingly outperforming men in education nationally, making up nearly 65% of university graduates. And Algerian women shatter world averages for female representation in technical studies such as engineering — 48% female in Algeria, 16% worldwide.

Despite those very encouraging statistics, women in Algeria comprise less than 15% of the workforce nationally and remain under 3% of the technical workforce in the country’s massive hydrocarbons sector. With time and effort, however, those low percentages will soar upward too.

Part of the Yale field visit to Algeria will involve a review of a World Learning initiative that focuses on providing opportunities for young women, including in the quickly expanding area of artificial intelligence. Since its inception in 2016, the ongoing initiative has established 12 Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) centers including the Algiers STEAM Makerspace, Ouargla STEAM Center, the Illizi STEAM MakerLab, and university partnerships that host the STEAM in American Spaces programs. A teacher-training program has graduated a network of volunteers who lead activities at the STEAM Centers. All of the centers emphasize empowering female students and fostering gender equality in the workplace.

Through this women-centered initiative and with support from partners and funders, World Learning seeks to provide youth with high-quality learning experiences emphasizing critical thinking, inquiry and problem-solving skills.

And, the results are impressive! The training and coaching provided by the Algiers STEAM Center supported the Algeria National Robotics Team in the FIRST Global Robotics competitions where they went on to win championship medals.

Take the example of Houa Seghouani. After participating in a technology international exchange program as a teen, Houa wanted to continue her interest in computer programming and she wanted to share her knowledge by teaching it to others. She connected with the STEAM center in Algiers.

“They were very confident in us which (in turn) gave us confidence. I was exposed to new things because there are people there always supporting you,” she said. Houa credited the STEAM Center with enabling her to apply in practice what she had learned in theory. She has since gone on to pursue other tech mentoring and teaching opportunities.

According to Leah Bitat, World Learning’s Country Representative, “Houa’s story is just one of many that illustrate the life-changing aspects of our programs. Our achievements in the field of education are a testament to our steadfast desire to foster a bright future for Algerian youth. As we celebrate our successes, we remain dedicated to expanding our reach, forging new partnerships, and continuously adapting our programs to meet the evolving needs of our participants.”

It’s estimated AI technology alone has the potential to add $1.5 trillion to Africa’s gross domestic product by the end of this decade. Algeria — and the girls and women who call it home — are well on their way to ensuring that Algeria’s economy will garner a significant portion of this future windfall.

Bisa Williams serves on the World Learning Board of Trustees and is a Senior Fellow at the Yale Jackson School of Global Affairs. A former career diplomat, she served as U.S. Ambassador to Niger and as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs before retiring from the Foreign Service.

