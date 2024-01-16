Managing Editor’s Message: Harvey money, Katt Williams, Oprah hate

By ReShonda Tate

Both Taraji and Oprah say there is no beef between them, despite all the Internet rumors. / (Credit: Getty)

What’s really going on with the Hurricane Harvey money?

Workers sort through piles of flooded belongings at an apartment complex near Greens Bayou in the Greenspoint area of Houston, days after Tropical Storm Harvey dissipated. / (Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune)

It’s been six-plus years since Hurricane Harvey flooded thousands of homes and killed more than 80 people on the Texas Coast. But the city of Houston has yet to allocate $200 million in federal relief funds to victims. The state’s General Land Office cited a historically “strained” relationship with the city of Houston and blamed the city’s housing office staffing issues on the delayed funds.

We’re not buying it.

Many believe former Land Commissioner George P. Bush was playing politics when former mayor Sylvester Turner was trying to disperse the funds. Turner had called out the state for “hogging” federal Harvey relief money and discriminating against people of color when dispersing funds. At one point, after criticizing the state, the GLO agreed to award $750 million directly to Harris County, but nothing to Houston. If that isn’t personal, I don’t know what is.

Glad new Mayor John Whitmire plans to work with the state to move past that feud and ensure Harvey victims receive aid, especially since the city must draw down the remaining $200 million by February 2025, when the city’s contract with the GLO expires.

The Interview seen ’round the world

Shannon Sharpe claps back at critics claiming he has poor interview skills following Katt Williams podcast appearance. / (Screenshot: YouTube “Club Shay Shay”)

It’s been several days since Katt Williams’ explosive interview on “Club Shay Shay” with Shannon Sharpe took the internet by storm, amassing nearly 40 million views since it aired. Their conversation on January 3 was an extensive one, clocking in at almost three hours, during which Williams fearlessly delved into his upbringing, his extensive career spanning decades, and even his conflicts with other prominent comedians.

What struck a chord with audiences was Williams’ unreserved honesty. He shared his truth without reservation, no matter how unconventional, unbelievable, or unfiltered it might have seemed—without concern for the repercussions. Certainly, some of his tales might have been embellished. Did Katt truly master reading at the tender age of 3? Is the existence of the Illuminati factual? Was there an actual proposition from Harvey Weinstein? Did he genuinely decline $50 million on three separate occasions? Are weapons systems truly operating on standard Wi-Fi? Yet, what resonated most was Williams’ revelation of Hollywood’s shadowy side from an insider’s perspective, shedding light on topics outsiders have speculated about for years.

A lot of folks came for Sharpe, saying he just let Williams ramble. Sharpe responded by reiterating the purpose of Club Shay Shay, and clarifying that he never claimed that he was a journalist. And you can love him or not. And by press time, 44 million people seemed to love him.

Oprah hate rises again

Actress/producer Oprah Winfrey (L) and actress Taraji P. Henson at the 46th NAACP Image Award. / (Credit: Getty)

One person who can’t seem to catch any of that love is Oprah Winfrey. Not too long ago, she stood as an untainted figure among the Black community—an interviewer and entertainer who crafted much of our cherished content without a hint of controversy. However, her reputation has recently taken a downturn. Just drop Oprah’s name into TikTok or Twitter and the number of hate pieces – saying she conspired with Jeffrey Epstein, stole money from her South African schools, promotes pedophilia – are just the tip of the iceberg.

Most recently, she’s found herself back at the brunt of the disdain when Taraji P. Henson made headlines discussing the unequal pay for Black women in Hollywood. She revealed how it nearly led her to walk away from “The Color Purple,” a film co-produced by Winfrey. Additionally, there’s the Empire State Building promo video, scrutinized by internet detectives, leading to deductions that Henson harbors animosity towards Winfrey. Both Oprah and Taraji said y’all stay doing the most. All is well with them and the Internet experts are just looking for drama. Sigh, so goes the way of the world.