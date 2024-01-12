Percy Bennett

Percy Bennett, born on March 12, 1954, sadly passed away on January 1, 2024, in Rowlett, Texas. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Percy had a vibrant personality and was known for his sense of humor as well as his dedication to business.

Percy’s life will be honored and celebrated with a series of events. The visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM at the Golden Gate Funeral Home and A Crematory located at 4155 S R. L. Thornton Fwy in Dallas, Texas. Family and friends are invited to join together to reminisce about Percy’s life and share stories of their cherished memories.

On Thursday, January 11, 2024, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the same location from 11:00 AM. This special event will be an opportunity for everyone to come together to honor Percy’s life and the impact he had on those around him.

Following the ceremony, Percy will be laid to rest at the Dallas/Fort Worth National Cemetery located at 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy in Dallas, Texas. The burial service will take place on Friday, January 12, 2024, starting at 9:15 AM.

Percy served in the Army for four years and proudly defended his country. His military service is a testament to his patriotism and dedication.

In addition to his military service and successful business endeavors, Percy had a deep passion for antique cars. He delighted in attending auto shows and owned three antique cars himself—a classic 1966 Chevy Impala, a timeless 1969 Chevy Truck, and a stunning 1989 Corvette. Percy loved spending time with these treasures of the past.

Percy’s memories will forever live on in the hearts of his surviving family and friends. He leaves behind his loving wife, Teresa Bennett, who stood by his side through thick and thin. The couple shared a beautiful bond that will continue to be cherished.

Percy’s children were a source of great pride and joy for him. He is survived by his sons Chevy Bennett (Britney), Antwaur “Bam” Bennett (Loriel), and Renell Ervin, as well as his daughter Felicia Darden. Percy’s granddaughter Akayla Bennett held a special place in his heart and brought immense happiness to his life.

He also leaves behind his siblings: Deloris Robinson (Roger), Frankie Robinson (Curly), Shelton Holden (Ruby), Janice Holden, and Vincent Holden. Percy’s parents, Curtis Bennett and Katie Bennett-Holden, along with his sister Curtis Jean Bennett preceded him in death.

Survived also by his loving mother in-law: Valeria Darden and his brother in-law Cecil Darden (Diane) and a host of nieces and nephews.

Percy Bennett will be remembered as a man who brought laughter to every room he entered and approached life with a serious determination when it came to business. His infectious personality and dedicated spirit touched the lives of many.

As we bid farewell to this remarkable individual, let us hold on to the memories we shared with Percy. May his soul rest in eternal peace, knowing that he was dearly loved and will never be forgotten.