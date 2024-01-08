Real Housewives Star Calls Her Upcoming Hysterectomy A “Terrifying Experience”

By Aja Sheppard

Photo: Gizelle Bryant/Instagram

There’s nothing more daunting than having major surgery done. Not to mention, one that can be as personal and detrimental to your being. Unfortunately, thousands of women suffer from uterine fibroids, which in most cases lead to hysterectomy. More devastating, statistics report that “Black women are twice as likely as white women to have their uterus removed through a hysterectomy.” Additionally, a small percentage of hysterectomies are done during peak childbearing years between 18 and 44.

Unfortunately, “Real Housewives of Potomac” reality star Gizelle Bryant recently received news from her doctor that she may have to consider the very real possibility of having a hysterectomy.

The 54-year-old opened up about her fears about the upcoming procedure, a reaction that many women share. In an attempt to come to terms with the “terrifying experience,” she’s tried to console herself. Gizelle Bryant may be faced with a challenging health crisis, but she’s trying to keep herself in high spirits.

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” Star Receives Bad News

In life, good and bad things happen all the time. Though, while many of us would prefer not to be subjected to life’s many challenges and instances of suffering, there’s no getting around it. Former supermodel-turned-reality-TV-star Gizelle Bryant had the displeasure of receiving bad news from her doctor this month.

The 54-year-old did an interview with her good friend Robyn Dixion on BRAVO TV’s latest episode that aired on a Sunday night. The star discussed that doctors have been monitoring her uterine fibroids for three years straight.

However, during her most recent appointment, she had her fibroids biopsied after they’d increased in size. Unfortunately, Bryant couldn’t just have them removed as per usual, this time she’d have to consider surgery.

“My uterus fibroids are so huge that they can’t just remove the fibroids. They’ve got to also remove my uterus, which is just like a full-blown hysterectomy,” she said to Dixion. Of course, the doctor’s visit caught the former supermodel completely off guard and left her fearing for the inevitable future.

Photo: Gizelle Bryant/Instagram

The Sleepless Nights

Like anyone about to undergo major surgery, Bryant was in a constant state of panic. Furthermore, the mother of three said “she often broke out in a sweat” just thinking about the scenarios and complications that could happen during the operation.

While death cases involving a hysterectomy are low, the complications resulting from the operation are enough to scare anyone straight. The procedure could result in an infection or hemorrhage during or after the surgery.

Additionally, a hysterectomy can damage internal organs such as the urinary tract or the bowels. Clearly, there’s a lot to consider when getting a hysterectomy, or any surgery for that matter.

Bryant went on to say that agreeing to go through with the surgery “terrified her.” She didn’t know what to expect, especially when it came down to being intimate with her husband or even just doing simple tasks like walking around. Even more daunting, Bryant knew she’d have to undergo the surgery alone.

She’s Practicing Positive Thinking

While Bryant may not be able to avoid her upcoming surgery, she has practiced the power of positive thinking. The act alone has given her some solace. “I was holding my own hands, trying to console myself,” the reality star said during a recent episode.

When faced with a crisis in life, the best anyone can do is change their perspective and think positively. Hopefully, the surgery goes well for “The Housewives of Potomac” reality star and she’s able to attend that trip to Mexico with her friends after all.

