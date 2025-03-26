Black women mobilize large scale ‘Buycott’ at Costco in Arlington, Va.

By: Donald Gatlin

Effort is first-of-its-kind women-led mobilization since White House actions against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives

Members of the Black Women’s Roundtable flex their financial muscle in Arlington, Va., spending their dollars at a local Costco, one of a few corporations to ignore the 47th president’s directive to end diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Credit: Courtesy photo

(Washington, DC) – On Saturday, March 15, over 100 Black women from across the country who are members of the Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) staged a large-scale “buycott” at Costco in Arlington, Va., to deploy the power of their purses in support of corporations who value diversity, equity and inclusion. The effort is the first time Black women have come together as a large group to exercise collective action in support of diversity, equity and inclusion since President Trump signed multiple executive orders aimed at eliminating such initiatives in the public and private sector earlier this year.

The effort was led by civil rights leader Melanie L. Campbell, who is president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable. She said, “The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Black Women’s Roundtable values companies that value diversity, and Costco’s recent actions to preserve their diversity initiatives prove they care about all of their customers. Corporations and businesses should not ask for Black patrons while failing to support employees of color.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Costco “buycott” was a key component of the Black Women’s Roundtable Women of Power National Summit, which focused on developing strategies and organizing tools to empower Black women and girls to overcome systemic barriers and obstacles to pursue their dreams and live their best lives.

Black customers fill their carts at a Costco in Arlington, Va., setting an example of socially conscious spending as the warehouse wholesale and retail business is one of several that chose to continue pursuing diversity, equity and inclusion programs despite a White House edict dissuading such initiatives. Credit: Courtesy photo

The effort was a powerful demonstration of how much is at stake for companies that choose not to embrace their Black customers. According to a report by Nielsen, Black consumers wield $2 trillion in spending power, and Black women are known for being trendsetters who impact consumer behavior. A recent Harris Poll found that 66 percent of Black consumers, 65 percent of Black women, and 69 percent

of under-35 Black consumers have recently shifted their spending to align with their moral views.

The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation is a dedicated advocate for the rights and empowerment of Black communities. Through various initiatives and programs, NCBCP works to ensure equal representation, civic engagement, economic empowerment and the protection of voting rights for all.