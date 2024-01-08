Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Norman Lear’s Legacy Is Unmatched in Its Impact on White America’s Perception of Black Families

Published

By Marc H. Morial

Norman Lear
**FILE** Norman Lear / Photo: (Louise Palanker via Wikimedia Commons)

“His shows are what started the conversation about race and justice — ‘All in the Family,’ ‘The Jeffersons’ — in a way that America had not been prepared to [discuss] before. His impact and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. Even people who are not familiar with his shows are experiencing the benefits of what those shows did for us as a culture.” — Oprah Winfrey 

By 1974, television had been America’s primary source of entertainment for more than two decades. They had seen Black people portrayed as “inferior, lazy, dumb, and dishonest,” as the NAACP complained about “The Amos ‘n’ Andy Show” in 1951, and as domestic servants in Beulah. The ‘60s brought non-stereotypical, professional characters like Julia, a widowed nurse raising a young son, and Pete Dixon, the idealistic high school history teacher of “Room 222.” 

But America had not seen a stable, loving, two-parent Black family on television until the sitcom “Good Times” hit the airwaves on Feb. 8, 1974.

Norman Lear, the executive producer of “Good Times” and other groundbreaking shows, died last month at the age of 101, leaving a legacy that is unmatched in its impact on white America’s perception of Black families. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“There wasn’t a Black person who could have made that happen,” filmmaker Tyler Perry told The New York Times. “It had to be Norman Lear.” 

Lear’s influence on a generation of young, Black creators like Perry may be his greatest legacy. 

Kenya Barris, who created the show “black·ish,” said, “It’s like asking someone who played basketball if Michael Jordan influenced them.” 

As well-intentioned as Lear may have been, he was known to fumble. “Good Times” attracted its share of criticism. Actor John Amos, who portrayed family patriarch James Evans, complained that the storylines devised by the show’s white writers were unrealistic and the character of J.J. was buffoonish. Amos’ character was killed off two years into the series’ run. 

When the Black Panthers complained to Lear, “Every time you see a Black man on the tube, he is dirt-poor, wears s— clothes, can’t afford nothing … That’s bulls–t,” Lear responded by creating “The Jeffersons.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Jeffersons” featured not only television’s first prosperous Black family — who famously “moved on up” from working-class Queens to Manhattan’s swanky Upper East Side — but also its first prominently-featured interracial married couple, Tom and Helen Willis. 

Less remembered, but equally groundbreaking, “The Jeffersons” was the first sitcom to address controversial subjects like colorism and transgenderism. The Willis daughter Jenny was shown to be resentful of her lighter-skinned brother who could pass for white. George Jefferson’s Army buddy, “Eddie,” underwent gender reassignment surgery and transitioned to life as “Edie.” 

Born and raised in Connecticut, Lear was inspired to a lifetime of social activism when he first heard a broadcast by the antisemitic demagogue Father Charles Coughlin, “the father of hate radio.” 

Lear told Variety that “the feeling of this creeping hatred and racism” of the Trump era recalled Coughlin’s broadcasts in the early 1930s. In 1981, in the wake of the election of President Ronald Reagan, Lear founded the advocacy group People for the American Way. 

The American way, according to Lear, is pluralism, individuality, freedom of thought, expression and religion, a sense of community, and tolerance and compassion for others. 

ADVERTISEMENT

As People for the American Way President Svante Myrick said in his tribute to Lear, “We will honor Norman by carrying on the work to which he dedicated so much of his life.” 

Morial is president/CEO of the National Urban League.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

James E. Clyburn James E. Clyburn

News

President Biden’s Lasting Legacy

NNPA NEWSWIRE — How poetic is it that the first woman, the first Black American, and first Asian American to be elected vice president...

5 hours ago
An attendee holds up a sign in support of HR 40 An attendee holds up a sign in support of HR 40

Editorial

For Black People, Reparations Are About More Than Slavery

The argument for giving reparations to Black Americans is about the totality of the Black experience in AmeriKKKa.

5 days ago
Steve Rogers returns to the community Steve Rogers returns to the community

News

2023 Year in Review: Jimmie’s Journey

By Jimmie Aggison The year 2023 saw the introduction of a new Defender series, Jimmie’s Journey, an opportunity for me to share with our...

January 1, 2024
Rep. David Trone with Roy Belfry (1) Rep. David Trone with Roy Belfry (1)

Editorial

THE LAST WORD: Can You Buy a Senate Seat?

By Dr. Julianne Malveaux Angela Alsobrooks, the Prince George’s County Executive, is an energetic, knowledgeable public servant. An attorney, mom and activist, she led...

December 30, 2023
Advertisement