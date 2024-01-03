Payton O’Neal Lawrence

Payton O’Neal Lawrence, a beloved soul with a full of love, left this earth on December 14, 2023, at the tender age of 19. Born on October 14, 2004, in Dallas, Texas, Payton was a vibrant force of positivity and kindness. His departure has left an indescribable void in the lives of those who loved him.

Throughout his short but meaningful life, Payton touched the hearts of countless individuals with his infectious smile, bright eyes, and compassionate spirit. His ambition to serve his country in the military exemplified his selflessness and dedication to making a difference in the world. Even at such a young age, Payton displayed remarkable maturity and a genuine desire to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

As a student at Evolution Academy, Payton exhibited tremendous potential and demonstrated his commitment to education. He approached learning with enthusiasm and an unwavering determination to succeed. His teachers admired his thirst for knowledge and were inspired by his insatiable curiosity.

Beyond academics, Payton indulged in two passions that brought him immense joy: playing basketball and fishing. When he stepped onto the basketball court, he radiated confidence and energy. Whether he was sinking three-pointers or cheering on his teammates from the sidelines, Payton’s love for the sport was undeniable. In moments of solitude by the water’s edge with a fishing rod in hand, he found solace and peace amidst nature’s beauty.

Payton’s shining light will forever be cherished by his surviving family members: father Stephen Lawrence; mother Lachandra Jordan; twin sister Paris Lawrence; brothers Joshua Jordan and Caleb Thompson; as well as his grandmother Lora Key. They were blessed to share their lives with him and witnessed firsthand his incredible capacity for love and compassion.

The celebration of Payton’s life will take place at Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas on December 29, 2023. The funeral service will commence at 3:00 PM, allowing loved ones to gather and reminisce about the precious moments they shared with Payton. It is our opportunity to honor his legacy and support one another through this challenging time. Golden Gate Funeral Home-Dallas, located at 4155 S R. L. Thornton Fwy in Dallas, Texas, will provide a peaceful setting for the ceremony.

Following the funeral service, a graveside service will be held on December 30, 2023, at Richwood Memorial Gardens in Richwood, Louisiana. Payton’s final resting place will be adorned with love and surrounded by the tranquil embrace of nature’s beauty. The graveside service will begin at 1:00 PM, providing an opportunity for family and friends to offer their last farewells.

Payton O’Neal Lawrence will forever be remembered as a beacon of compassion and genuine kindness. In the face of adversity, he remained strong and resilient, providing unwavering support to those around him. Though his time on this earth was far too brief, his impact lives on through the memories he created and the lives he touched.

As we bid farewell to this extraordinary soul, let us carry Payton’s spirit within our own hearts and strive to emulate his unwavering love and selflessness. May his memory serve as a constant reminder of the power of a kind word, a helping hand, and the profound impact one can have on the lives of others.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Payton’s name to Evolution Academy or any charitable organization of your choice that resonates with his passion for education or serving others.

Payton O’Neal Lawrence may have left this world too soon, but his legacy will continue to shine brightly as a source of inspiration for generations yet to come. Rest in eternal peace, dear Payton.