2 teens killed in Mountain Creek shooting, Dallas police say

By Maggie Prosser and Jamie Landers

File photo.(Metro Video)

Two teenagers were fatally shot Saturday evening in Mountain Creek, Dallas police said.

Officers were dispatched about 5:20 p.m. to the 6100 block of Mountain Creek Parkway, near Eagle Ford Drive, where they found two teens with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

A 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 16-year-old was taken to a hospital and later died. Their identities were not released.

No additional information about the shooting or potential suspects was immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone with information may contact detective Ronald Kramer at at 214-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov and refer to case No. 232643-2023.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in this case. To make an anonymous tip, call 214-373-8477.