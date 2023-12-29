Gloria Jean Hunter

Gloria Jean Hunter, a renowned health care worker, passed away on December 19, 2023, in her hometown of Dallas, TX. She was born on July 14, 1948, also in Dallas, TX. Gloria’s life was marked by her dedicated career in the field of health care and the love she had for her family.

Gloria received her education in Dallas and went on to become a highly respected health care worker. Throughout her career, she made a significant impact on the lives of many patients with her compassionate care and unwavering dedication. Her commitment to helping others was commendable and she will be remembered as a true asset to the medical community.

While Gloria’s professional accomplishments were outstanding, it was in the realm of family where she found the most joy. She was a devoted grandmother who cherished spending time with her grandchildren. Their presence brought an unmistakable sparkle to Gloria’s eyes and she treasured every moment shared with them. The memories of these precious times will forever hold a special place in their hearts.

Gloria was known for being outspoken yet private. Her personality was a unique blend of strength and gentleness. She had a way of commanding attention with her words while always maintaining an air of mystery around her. This combination made Gloria intriguing to those around her and left a lasting impression on anyone fortunate enough to know her.

In addition to her children, Gerald Hunter, Sharon Hunter, Vickie Hunter, and Marcus Hunter, Gloria leaves behind several grandchildren who adored her deeply. Laquentis Hunter, Kenneth Carraway, Christopher Carraway, Geren Hunter, Marquisha Hunter were among those blessed by her love and guidance throughout their lives. Gloria also had seven great-grandchildren who will grow up hearing stories about their remarkable great-grandmother.

Gloria Jean Hunter was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Georgia Jackson as well as Weldon Kingsby Jr., her beloved grandson. She was also mourned by her 12 brothers and Deloris Crosby, her sister, who shared a strong bond with her until the very end. Their loss is immeasurable, and their memories of Gloria will forever be etched in their hearts.

Aside from her immediate family, Gloria’s memory will be cherished by all those whose lives she touched. Throughout her life, she had a knack for brightening the lives of those around her and creating lasting connections. Among the people mourning her loss are her brother Oscar Mills and numerous friends who will undoubtedly miss her warm presence and infectious laughter.

In her leisure time, Gloria enjoyed watching soap operas and spending quality time with her family. She believed in the importance of maintaining strong bonds with loved ones and strived to create lasting memories that would transcend time.

Gloria Jean Hunter’s passing is a tremendous loss to all who knew her. Her magnetic personality, unwavering dedication to others, and love for family will forever be remembered. As we mourn the loss of an extraordinary woman, we also celebrate a life well-lived—one that has left an indelible mark on all those who had the privilege of crossing paths with Gloria. May she rest in eternal peace knowing that she has profoundly impacted the lives of many and will be remembered fondly by all who loved her.

