MY TRUTH: Our Person of the Year

Sha’Carri Richardson

It’s that time of year again. Looking back over the years, we are proud of our picks for Person of the Year.

We were looking at people who made a difference, who are Black History; and who make this world a better place, actually livable despite all the foolishness we deal with yearly, monthly, weekly, daily, and minute-by-minute.

When choosing our Person of the Year, we don’t look for people who are the flavor of the moment or the latest social media phenomenon.

We don’t choose someone who is trying to be a celebrity, instead, we choose someone whose works, life, or actions are worth being celebrated.

In previous years, we recognized Rev. Yvette Blair-Lavallais, who took on sexual misconduct in the church and the silence surrounding it. She stepped over the line and called attention to dysfunctional behavior, much to the chagrin of people who by their inactions condone sexual assaults.

Next came Judge Tammy Kemp who courageously pre-sided over the Amber Guyger murder of Botham Jean trial and after the verdict and sentencing, in a display of compassion embraced the convicted murderer; exhibiting the act of forgiveness that so many clergy speak about but don’t practice.

Next, it was media giant Roland Martin, who, in the spirit of the late, great James Brown, opened up the door and got it himself. First, it was RolandMartinUnfiltered, then the Black Star Network. He’s having a definite impact on the industry and how information is disseminated and received. Surprisingly news operations that are a lot older and larger have not been able to “find” some of the diverse experts that Martin regularly finds.

Then it was Deion Sanders, or “Coach Prime” as many call him. At the time he was Jackson State University’s head football coach, but it wasn’t football that caught the eye of this team.

Sanders was chosen because of his work ethic and the life lessons he was providing not only to the student-athletes, but entire institutions, families, and communities.

Sanders said he was “Old School.” For times such as these, we need more “old school” values and lessons.

Now last year, it was Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson; who retired from public service after 50 years. She served in both the Texas House and Senate before spending 30 years in the U.S. Congress.

It is interesting to note that people criticize elected officials for not doing anything. Experience has taught us that those same elected officials do a whole lot more than you ever hear or read about because the people who benefitted from those same elected officials stepping into their situations know their secrets are safe. Johnson used her position to make a difference in the lives of so many and hopefully, those history books people read decades from now will include the whole truth!

Now, as we move into this year’s selection; one person keeps popping into our collective heads.

While this person has made headlines throughout the year, she is our selection for how she has dealt with her trials and triumphs; how she has evolved and grown; and, more importantly, our anticipation of what this dynamic young lady will do in the future.

She is Black History and she will continue to make headlines because she has a message worth listening to and life worth learning from.

Her spirit is pure and genuine. People can see and feel the authenticity in her every action.

Sha’Carri (better pronounce it correctly) Richardson is our future!

Last March she was named a Superb Woman, sharing the hon- or with the likes of former First Lady Michelle Obama, noted journalist Ida B. Wells Barnett, and Judge Amber Givens.

A track and field sprinter and graduate of David W. Carter High School, Sha’Carri went on to continue her education at Louisiana State University where she broke the 100m record at the NCAA Di- vision I Championships. She’s a world champion!

At the youthful age of 23, she has dealt with public scrutiny, which can oftentimes be brutal. And with the media, especially social media, folk took some serious shots, but they couldn’t break her spirit. She withstood the commentaries and mischaracterizations along with the probing analyses, and made her every word and response count; showing her resilience, faith, and maturity.

She talks about her “poker face” despite everything she is going through and she is such a joy to watch, listen to, and yes, learn from.

Even Mrs. Obama posted this message after an interview: “If you haven’t seen it yet, @itskerrii’s race at the Olympic Trials is something to behold—but her grace and grit in this interview might be even more special. We are all so proud of you, Sha’Carri!”

Earlier this year, the track at the John Kincaide Stadium in Dallas ISD was named in her honor.

Most recently, she was named Track & Field News’ U.S. Women’s Athlete Of The Year, and a finalist for the Dallas Morning News’ Texan of the Year 2023.

And there’s more to come for Oak Cliff’s finest!

She has excelled as an athlete, a scholar, and a person! She is #thatgirl. She is cute, smart, talented, and living her best life!

She is our Person Of The Year.