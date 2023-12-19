Man fatally shoots himself following ‘gun battle’ with multiple Fort Worth police officers

By Lana Ferguson

A file photo of Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes speaking at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex in Fort Worth. / (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Three Fort Worth officers were involved in a “gun battle” with a burglary suspect last week before the man turned the gun on himself, Police Chief Neil Noakes said during a Monday news conference.

Noakes estimated roughly 37 shots were fired in total, 27 from officers and 10 from the suspect.

“It was very dangerous. It was very dynamic,” Noakes said. “It was a running gun battle basically with someone running from our officers but at the same time pointing back and firing rounds at them multiple times. They were put in a position where they had to protect themselves.”

Officers responded about 9 p.m. Tuesday to a burglar alarm call at a business in the 700 block of North Beach Street and located a possible suspect.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Shane Miller, was detained by officers.

Edited footage from the officers’ body-worn cameras was played during the news conference. One clip showed Miller telling officers he didn’t have any weapons in his possession before correcting himself to say he had a small knife.

During the interview, Miller ran away and officers followed.

One officer deployed a Taser, which was ineffective, before Miller turned and shot at the officers multiple times.

Four officers were involved in the incident, but only three participated in the exchange of gunfire, which continued at “various intervals,” Noakes said.

The officers pursued Miller on foot in a parking lot and between multiple businesses until Miller crossed through the North Beach and Highway 121 intersection and under an overpass. After losing sight of Miller, officers got into their vehicles and continued following him, Noakes said.

Footage from a real-time crime center camera showed Miller appear to trip on a storm drain and fall onto a sidewalk while still holding a gun. He sat up then immediately shot himself in the head, Noakes said.

Officers found Miller about 60 seconds later and rendered aid. Miller was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A handgun and multiple loaded magazines were near where Miller was found.

No officers or bystanders reported being injured during the incident.

Noakes said that officers had just begun investigating whether Miller was tied to the burglar alarm call when the pursuit occurred, but they learned he had an active warrant for a parole violation on a drug charge.

The chief commended his officers, saying he was proud of how they reacted in a dangerous and deadly situation, especially when communicating they needed to be aware of their surroundings when returning fire and for continuing to voice commands to Miller even after being shot at.

“Obviously it’s a tragic incident because a life was lost but we’re thankful more lives weren’t lost, including our officers and our residents as well,” he said.

This incident is being investigated by the department’s major case and internal affairs units. Once those investigations are completed, they will be forwarded to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office for review, as is standard.

