Update: Additional Arrest Made in Ongoing Homicide Investigation

The Ferris Department of Public Safety has made an additional arrest in connection with the homicide of 17-year-old Sir Robert Wesley Dixon. The subject, a 32-year-old male identified as Donald Lofton Jr., was taken into custody without incident in Waxahachie, Texas.



Lofton has been charged with two offenses: Failure to Report a Felony, a Class A misdemeanor, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a third-degree felony. Following his arrest, he was transported to the Ellis County Jail.



A search warrant was executed at Mr. Lofton’s residence, and a second search warrant was executed on a vehicle he used to leave the scene of the homicide. Investigators also executed a separate search warrant on a vehicle that had been impounded since the day of the incident. That vehicle, registered to an 18-year-old female named LaSkie Chandler, was occupied at the time of the homicide by the juvenile murder suspect and multiple other individuals. The search of that vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm believed to be the possible murder weapon. The weapon is consistent with witness descriptions and is undergoing forensic analysis to confirm its connection to the fatal shooting.



Mr. Lofton is related to both the victim, Sir Robert Wesley Dixon, and the 17-year-old suspect, Mister Donald Dwayne Dixon, who has already been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon in connection with this case.



“We are following the facts and evidence wherever they lead, ensuring no stone is left unturned. That is our responsibility, and we take it seriously,” said Brooks Williams, City Manager of Ferris. “Our hearts still break for the loss this community has suffered. We remain as steadfast in our prayers as we are in our resolve to see this case through. Our prayers are with the families, the victims, the community, and all those impacted. No part of this is easy, and none of it is something any community should have to endure. We look forward to better days.”



The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional arrest warrants are expected as evidence continues to be processed and reviewed. The Ferris Department of Public Safety is committed to ensuring a thorough investigation and holding all responsible parties accountable.



Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Ferris Department of Public Safety at 972.544.2225 or the Marty Steinfeldt Public Safety Headquarters.

