Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sharon Levy

Published

Sharon Levy
Sharon Levy

Sharon Levy, LMSW, serves as a Social Worker II at the FWISD Family Action Center. She has more than 15 years of hands-on, comprehensive experience in social services, which includes working with and advocating for abused women and children, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the homeless population, and children in the foster care system. Before joining the FAC team, Sharon worked as a long-term substitute teacher, a case manager, and an Adolescent Pregnancy Services social worker. Sharon is a graduate of FWISD, and received an associate’s degree from Tarrant County College, her Bachelors and Masters in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master of Divinity from Liberty University.  

In this article:, ,
Written By

ADVERTISEMENT

Read The Current Issue

Texas Metro News

Determining Optimal Protein Intake For Muscle Growth buy steroids the 3 golden rules of muscle growth
ADVERTISEMENT

You May Also Like

Reverend Crystal Bates Reverend Crystal Bates

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Reverend Crystal Bates

President, DFW Metro NAACP

1 day ago
Grace Rutha Grace Rutha

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Grace Rutha

Grace Rutha is an educator, activist, advocate, motivational speaker and community mobilizer. She has worked in the HIV field since her diagnosis in 1985...

2 days ago
Antoinette Jones Antoinette Jones

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Antoinette Jones

Antoinette Jones was born and raised in Bronx, NY by way of Northern Virginia before settling in Atlanta, GA. She began her work with...

3 days ago
Sallie J. Thomas Sallie J. Thomas

Superb Woman

Superb Woman: Sallie J. Thomas

Sallie J. Thomas is a graduate of the Howard University School of Law and is a dedicated reproductive justice advocate who focused her academic...

4 days ago
Advertisement