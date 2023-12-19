Superb Woman: Sharon Levy

Sharon Levy

Sharon Levy, LMSW, serves as a Social Worker II at the FWISD Family Action Center. She has more than 15 years of hands-on, comprehensive experience in social services, which includes working with and advocating for abused women and children, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the homeless population, and children in the foster care system. Before joining the FAC team, Sharon worked as a long-term substitute teacher, a case manager, and an Adolescent Pregnancy Services social worker. Sharon is a graduate of FWISD, and received an associate’s degree from Tarrant County College, her Bachelors and Masters in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Master of Divinity from Liberty University.