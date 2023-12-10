Dr. Shirley Murray’s 42nd Helping Hand Drive-Thru Free Grocery Giveaway Events to be held in the Dallas and Garland Areas

DALLAS, TX – In its fourth decade of providing food for the community, the Full Gospel Holy Temple Helping Hand Outreach annual Dr. Shirley Murray’s Helping Hand Drive-Thru Free Grocery Giveaway event is set for Saturday, December 16 at 9 A.M. at the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church located at 39727 West LBJ Freeway in Dallas, TX and at 1 p.m. on the site of Garland Full Gospel Holy Temple Church located at 308 E. Kingsley Road.

The organization aims to fill in the gaps for families due to inflation this season and continue the legacy of giving through the new generation of leaders who once were youth volunteers. Both distribution events will be contactless, with volunteers placing all items in vehicles. No pre-registration or proof of residency is required. Grocery baskets are available for up to 1300 families, and will include fresh produce, dairy items, dry goods and canned goods, and a turkey. The giveaway is open to all individuals and families.

WHO: The Helping Hand, an outreach ministry of Full Gospel Holy Temple Church

WHAT: Dr. Shirley Murray’s 2023 Helping Hands Drive-Through Free Grocery Distribution event, an outreach ministry of the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church.

WHEN: Saturday, December 16, 2023 (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Dallas) and (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Garland)

ADVERTISEMENT

WHERE: 39727 West LBJ Freeway, Dallas, TX and 308 E. Kingsley Road, Garland, TX

WHY: As a faith-based organization, this is an opportunity to meet the natural needs of our community, help ease the effect of inflation and meal concerns for families this season, and fill gaps for families that remain even after visiting a food pantry. The next generation, once children supporting the organization, are leading the organization, and still committed to showing Christ’s love and continuing the more than 40-year legacy of community giving through the Helping Hands Outreach ministry.

HOW: The distribution will be a contactless, drive-thru delivery. Recipients will enter as directed, and volunteers will greet them and place the grocery baskets in the vehicle. No registration is required, and all members of the public can receive meal items.

Additional Information: The Helping Hands Outreach is a noted community-giving organization of the Full Gospel Holy Temple Church, founded in 1981 by the late Dallas Humanitarian and Religious Icon Dr. Shirley Murray, who distributed food, clothing, and toys to thousands in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex for nearly four decades. This community outreach effort continues under current general overseer Apostle Herman Murray and his wife, First Lady Daniele Murray, who worked alongside founder Dr. Murray until her passing in 2020. The organization generally serves over 1200 families during this event and more, as needed, throughout the year from across several North Texas cities and counties.

Pre-Event or Day of Event – Possible Interview Opportunities:

First Lady Daniele Murray, Event Host

Apostle Herman Murray, Organization Overseer

The families and volunteers who have served and donated to this event for many years.

Speak with recipients as desired.

Media Visuals:

Pre-Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteer Preparation (Adults, teens)

Basket Assembly Line/Preparation

Day of Event