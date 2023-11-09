Upcoming Parkland Health Events

Flu Drives

Help #BootTheFlu this season by getting your flu shot! No appointment necessary and at no cost to you.

Saturday, Nov. 11

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Central Market Feast of Sharing, Fair Park Automobile Bldg., 1010 1st Ave., Dallas, 75210

Saturday, Nov. 18

ADVERTISEMENT

11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Voice of Hope, 4120 Gentry Drive, Dallas, 75212

Mammograms Saves Lives!

Join us for scheduled mammograms! Limited appointments are available!

Your best defense against cancer is early detection! Early mammogram screenings are important to find breast cancer before you notice any symptoms. Regular mammograms and follow-up tests and treatment, if diagnosed, reduce your chance of advanced breast cancer. These events are at no cost to you.

Saturday, Nov. 11

ADVERTISEMENT

7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Moody Center for Breast Health, 5151 Maple Ave., Dallas, 75235

Saturday, Nov. 18

7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

3560 W. Camp Wisdom Rd., Ste. 100, Dallas, 75237

ADVERTISEMENT

Register by using clicking this link: www.parklandhealth.org/mammogram-saves-lives

Holiday Guide for Diabetes

Learn healthy habits for diabetes, blood pressure and all parts of your life with this Holiday Guide for Diabetes class. No registration is required. The classes will be bilingual.

Monday, Nov. 13

11 a.m. – noon

Jubilee Park Community Center, 820 Ann Ave., Dallas 75233

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, Nov. 15

2 – 3 p.m.

Jubilee Park Community Center, 820 Ann Ave., Dallas 75233

Thursday, Nov. 16

9:30 – 11 a.m.

Jubilee Park Community Center, 820 Ann Ave., Dallas 75233

Access to Care in November

Join our Access to Care team for health screenings and education. Services may vary by location.

Inspired Vision every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2019 N. Masters Drive, Dallas, 75217

City Square every Wednesday from 9 a.m. – noon.

1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd., Dallas, 75215

Marillac Community Center every Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2843 Lapsley St., Dallas, 75212

For more events and community health pop-up dates, visit www.parklandhealth.org/community-calendar.