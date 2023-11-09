Upcoming Parkland Health Events

Flu Drives
Help #BootTheFlu this season by getting your flu shot! No appointment necessary and at no cost to you.
Saturday, Nov. 11
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Central Market Feast of Sharing, Fair Park Automobile Bldg., 1010 1st Ave., Dallas, 75210
Saturday, Nov. 18
11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Voice of Hope, 4120 Gentry Drive, Dallas, 75212
Mammograms Saves Lives!
Join us for scheduled mammograms! Limited appointments are available!
Your best defense against cancer is early detection! Early mammogram screenings are important to find breast cancer before you notice any symptoms. Regular mammograms and follow-up tests and treatment, if diagnosed, reduce your chance of advanced breast cancer. These events are at no cost to you.
Saturday, Nov. 11
7 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Moody Center for Breast Health, 5151 Maple Ave., Dallas, 75235
Saturday, Nov. 18
7 a.m. – 3 p.m.
3560 W. Camp Wisdom Rd., Ste. 100, Dallas, 75237
Register by using clicking this link: www.parklandhealth.org/mammogram-saves-lives
Holiday Guide for Diabetes
Learn healthy habits for diabetes, blood pressure and all parts of your life with this Holiday Guide for Diabetes class. No registration is required. The classes will be bilingual.
Monday, Nov. 13
11 a.m. – noon
Jubilee Park Community Center, 820 Ann Ave., Dallas 75233
Wednesday, Nov. 15
2 – 3 p.m.
Jubilee Park Community Center, 820 Ann Ave., Dallas 75233
Thursday, Nov. 16
9:30 – 11 a.m.
Jubilee Park Community Center, 820 Ann Ave., Dallas 75233
Access to Care in November
Join our Access to Care team for health screenings and education. Services may vary by location.
Inspired Vision every Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2019 N. Masters Drive, Dallas, 75217
City Square every Wednesday from 9 a.m. – noon.
1610 S. Malcolm X Blvd., Dallas, 75215
Marillac Community Center every Friday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
2843 Lapsley St., Dallas, 75212
For more events and community health pop-up dates, visit www.parklandhealth.org/community-calendar.