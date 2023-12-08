Deborah (Wilson) Lewis

Deborah Lewis was born Deborah Jane Wilson on May 3, 1952, to the union of George Wilson, Sr. and Nellie Wilson in Paris, Texas. At an early age her Christian foundation grew in abundance. Her family moved to Dallas and united with Bibleway Bible Church where she was a member for 48 years in total. She also spent some time as a member of Friendship-West Baptist Church (Dallas, TX) before returning back to Bibleway. Between the two, she was very involved in service and ministry, such as the Seasoned Seniors (BWBC), Women’s Ministry (BWBC), Vacation Bible School Teacher (BWBC), Women of the West Women’s Ministry (FWBC), and Single’s Ministry (FWBC). Deborah was a servant wherever she was needed. The Lord led her to start her own ministry called “No More Baggage” which afforded her the opportunity to create and hold conferences for women. She also traveled to many churches and events to deliver her “Bad Girls of the Bible” message. Even after her health began to fail and she could no longer hold her conferences, she continued to spread God’s Word to whomever she encountered.

Deborah was a graduate of James Madison High School (Dallas, TX). She spent many years working for Republic Bank until she retired. Afterward, she became an Assistant Director at Lake West Child Development Center and then eventually ran her own in-home daycare where she continued to care and educate children.

On September 14, 2007, she united in holy matrimony to her friend of many years, Henry Lewis.

Deborah had a passion for decorating, whether it was in her own home or at different events. She loved to and was a great cook and was also a lover of sports. Deborah also loved to dress in nice suits and had a stylish hat collection to match.

Deborah departed this earthly life on November 1, 2023. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Wilson, Sr. and Nellie Wilson, five brothers, and two sisters. She leaves to cherish her memories, her devoted husband, Henry; her daughters, Kishanda Combs, Kisha Anderson, and Angela Carter (Damien); her bonus children, Kenneth Lewis (Andrea), Terrie Starling (Fred), and Carmen Lewis; one brother, George Wilson, Jr. (Millie), two sisters, Patricia Wilson and Edith Pace (Chester), and one brother-in-law, Richard Pace, Sr.; twelve grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, care givers, special friends, and relatives that loved her dearly.

