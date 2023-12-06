Paula Stewart

Paula Elizabeth Stewart, 65, left us on November 13, 2023, with her family by her side in Richardson, Texas. Born on January 23, 1958, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, she was the daughter of Raymond and Emma Skinner, and from an early age, it was evident that she possessed a nurturing and compassionate spirit.

Paula was a devoted wife to William Howard Stewart, her loving husband of 45 years. Their love story was one of devotion, resilience, and unwavering commitment. Together, they built a foundation of love and created a home filled with warmth, laughter, and countless beautiful memories.

As a mother, Paula was the epitome of selflessness and unconditional love. She poured her heart and soul into raising her children, Nicole Allen (Kevin), Quinn Stewart (Rachel), and Trevone Stewart. She instilled in them the values of compassion, integrity, and the importance of family. Her children were her pride and joy, and she dedicated herself wholeheartedly to their happiness and well-being. Paula was also a cherished grandmother to Noah, Maddison, Lillianne, Kevin Jr. (KJ), and Isabella. She adored them with all her heart, and they brought immeasurable joy and laughter into her life. She embraced her role as a grandmother with open arms, showering her grandchildren with love, wisdom, and cherished memories that will be treasured forever.

Beyond her role as a dedicated wife and mother, Paula was a dynamic professional in the Financial Services Industry. Over the span of a 30-year career, she acquired several accomplishments and accolades. She was an active member of the Urban Financial Services Coalition and the American Mortgage Woman’s Association. Paula made a profound impact on the community by facilitating budgeting and motivational workshops for several non-profit organizations. An avid public speaker, she was an active member of the Toastmasters International Chapter. She had an unwavering commitment to helping others and was always ready to offer advice on home buying techniques.

Paula loved the Lord and found solace and joy as an active member of her church, Mt. Hebron Missionary Baptist Church. She loved serving as a Deaconess, participating in various ministries, and singing in the choir. The friendships she made brought her immense happiness and fulfillment. Her daily scriptures were an anchor and inspiration for all who were blessed by them.

Paula Elizabeth Stewart had a zest for life and a contagious enthusiasm that touched the lives of many. She had an innate ability to make everyone around her feel special and loved. Whether it was through her warm smile, her comforting words, or her genuine interest in others, she had a way of making people feel seen and valued. She leaves behind her adoring husband, 3 children and their spouses, 5 grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a host of friends and relatives. Her legacy will live on through the cherished memories of the lives she touched. May we find peace in knowing that Paula is resting in the arms of the angels.